The player evaluation and draft for Joplin Softball Little League, Inc., teams is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Blinzler Sports Complex, 17th and Adele.
Evaluation times begin at 9:30 a.m. for Farm Club (ages 7-8), 11 for Minor League (ages 9-10), 1 p.m. for Little League (ages 11-12) and 2:30 for Senior League (ages 13-16).
There is not an evaluation or draft for players in the teeball league (ages 4-6). Registration continues online at JoplinLittleLeagueSoftball.org through March 21.
Player fees — now including a late fee — are $50 for teeball, $70 for Little League and $80 for Senior League.
Late signups after Saturday will be placed in a pool and placed on a team by blind draw if there are available roster spots.
It’s also a busy day on Saturday, April 4, at the complex with a rules clinic for umpires, managers and coaches at 9 a.m., safety clinic at 10:30 and scorebook keeper clinic at 11:30.
Season opening ceremonies are set for April 25 at 11 a.m.
More details can be obtained by calling Freda Blinzer, 417-624-9316 or 417-540-7916.
