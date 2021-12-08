The 75th Annual Carthage Boys Invitational and the 25th Annual Joplin Lady Eagle Classic will kick off on Thursday.
First-round Thursday games for the Carthage tourney include Webb City against West Plains at 4 p.m., Joplin against Leavenworth at 5:30, Carthage against Fort Smith Southside at 7 and Nevada against Raymore-Peculiar at 8:30.
The Lady Eagle Classic will kick off with Joplin against Blue Valley West at 2, followed by Leavenworth against Farmington at 3:30, Carl Junction against Rogers (Ark.) at 5 and Pea Ridge (Ark.) against Blue Valley North at 6:30.
Friday's consolation and semifinal games will be played at 4 and 5:30, as well as 7 and 8:30 in Carthage, respectively.
In Joplin, the consolation games are slated for 4:30 and 6. The semifinals will be 7:30 and 9.
On Saturday, Carthage's place games will start with seventh place at noon, fifth at 1:30, third at 3 and championship at 4:30.
Joplin's place games will start with seventh at 1, fifth at 2:30, third at 4 and title game at 5:30.
