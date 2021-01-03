Area football standouts from southeast Kansas received top football honors from Sports in Kansas, a well-known information source for sports that serves the entire state of Kansas.
Sports in Kansas released its 2020 Craw-Kan Southeast Kansas All-Area Football Team on Thursday, naming local products Gabe Martin (Columbus High School) and Landon Dean (Frontenac High School) offensive and defensive players of the year.
Martin, a running back, had a breakout junior year for the Titans. He rushed for 1,244 yards and 16 touchdowns while leading Columbus to an 8-1 record.
“This honor means a lot to me,” Martin said, who averaged 8.3 yards per carry with 138 yards per contest. “It’s awesome to see a lot of hard work pay off throughout the years. Also, a huge shout out to my offensive linemen. They are just as deserving for this award.”
Dean, a defensive end, helped the Raiders to another successful season as one of the better teams in the area. He finished with 76 total tackles, including 38 solo tackles.
And he certainly looks the part, standing at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized,” Dean said. “I’m fortunate to play alongside such a special group of teammates and coaches. Without them, none of this could be possible.”
Dean is a two-time all-state selection, and currently has four Division I FBS offers, including Kansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
Looking ahead to his senior campaign, Martin is focusing on increasing his explosiveness and speed. He said he’s in the weight room working everyday.
“I’m planning on gaining weight while also gaining speed,” he added. “Being in the weight room every chance I get is very crucial. I credit a lot of my success to being up there, so I will put even more work in there for my senior year and can’t wait for the season. I would love to play football at the next level. I have had some colleges show interest, but hoping to get a lot more interest throughout the summer and after my senior year. I have to continue to work extremely hard and help bring my teams up with me.”
Dean’s also looking ahead to 2021.
“The big focus is getting in the weight room this offseason,” Dean said. “I’m playing basketball, and doing everything I can to focus on strength in the weight room while enjoying my junior year in basketball. I’m blessed to have four outstanding offers right now. I’ve been in contact with several other schools and it will be interesting to see how things play out heading into my senior season.”
AREA PLAYERS SELECTED TO SHRINE BOWL
On Saturday morning, four area players were selected to play in the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
The players include offensive lineman Caleb Murillo (Columbus), defensive lineman Dee Wideman (Girard), wide receiver Tanner Barcus (Parsons) and defensive back Darell Jones (Field Kindley).
All four will play on the East squad, with the game set to be played at 7 p.m. on June 26 at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, Kan.
