College Heights girls basketball v. Pierce City, 6 p.m. Monday
The Cougars were tied for sixth in Class 2 in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll released Dec. 12. They’re currently 4-4 and looking for a bounce back after falling at Galena (47-43) and against Diamond (63-44). College Heights was allowing just 32 points per game before the loss against the Wildcats. Pierce City comes to town with a 3-4 record, but those four losses were by an average of less than seven points.
Webb City girls basketball v. Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m. Monday
It’s always interesting when Joplin-area teams play schools from Southeast Kansas. Webb City is 4-4 and didn’t crack the top 10 in Class 5 but received some votes. The Cardinals have dropped three of four and have a chance to get two wins in two days (they play at Seneca on Tuesday) before taking the rest of the month off.
Joplin girls basketball v. Chillicothe, 5 p.m. Tuesday
This season is all about building a foundation for the Eagles and new head coach Brad Cox. They Eagles are off to a 2-7 start and face an interesting test against a 4-1 Hornets team that received some votes in the Class 4 poll. Chillicothe, which is located northeast of Kansas City, faces a nearly three-and-a-half hour drive for this contest.
Carthage Iron Woman Pentathlon, 2 p.m. Thursday
Carthage will host Joplin, Carl Junction, Monett, Camdenton and Lebanon for this long-running annual event at the Fair Acres YMCA, which consists of the 100-yard individual medley, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
Diamond girls basketball v. Clever, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
The Wildcats are 6-2 and have won four in a row by an average of 27.5 points. They earned a big 19-point win at Class 2 No. 6 College Heights on Friday night. They have a test on the road at 5-3 Liberal on Tuesday. Clever, meanwhile, has won three straight to even its record at 3-3.
Joplin boys basketball at Kickapoo, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Okay, so this one requires some driving, but it’s a good barometer to see where Joplin’s at. The Eagles are 5-2 with both losses coming by a combined three points. They bounced back from a heartbreaker to Lee’s Summit on Friday with a 20-point win against Rogers, Arkansas, on Saturday. Kickapoo, meanwhile, received some votes in Class 6 and has an identical 5-2 record. The Chiefs were really impressive on Saturday, beating defending Class 6 champion Christian Brothers College by 13 in the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia. It’s Joplin’s last game for 13 days.
