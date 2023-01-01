If basketball is your thing, the first week of 2023 couldn't get much better. Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State renew their rivalry on the hardwood Monday night, and Joplin's Kaminsky Classic features a tough bracket to close out the week. There are plenty of interesting matchups on the court — and wrestling mat — sprinkled in between. Here are our picks for the first week of 2023.
• Missouri Southern vs. Pittsburg State basketball doubleheader, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday. Former MSSU men’s coach Jeff Boschee makes his return to Leggett & Platt Athletic Center after leaving the Lions for the Gorillas last March. He was 151-86 in eight seasons as Southern’s head coach. The Lions are 7-4 (3-2) and in a three-way tie for sixth in the MIAA in year one under Sam McMahon. The Gorillas are 5-7 (2-4) and tied for 10th. Pitt State has the lowest-scoring offense in the conference at 65 points per game, while Southern is fifth at 74.2. Both defenses are middle of the pack. The Gorillas’ Deshaun English II (11.5) and the Lions’ Ndongo Ndaw (7.5) are second and third, respectively, in rebounding and tied for the conference lead with 1.5 blocks per game.
Southern’s women are 12-1 (4-1) and fourth in the standings, while Pitt State is 9-3 (4-2) and tied for sixth. The Gorillas are third in the MIAA in scoring (77.6 points per game) and Southern is fourth with 74.5. The Lions are holding opponents to 13 fewer points on average, though. Southern’s Madi Stokes (8.5) and Pittsburg’s Karenna Gerber (7.8) are fourth and fifth, respectively, in rebounding average. Stokes leads the league in blocks per game, with 2.4. Southern’s Lacy Stokes leads the league with 5.9 assists per game, and Pitt State’s Harper Schreiner is second with 4.5.
• Diamond girls basketball vs. Chadwick, 7:30 p.m. Monday. This is a really intriguing nonconference matchup. Class 3 Diamond is off to a 7-2 start and has won five in a row by an average of 27 points. Three of those wins were against teams with winning records, including College Heights, which was state ranked at the time. Class 1 Chadwick is 10-1 and coming off a third-place finish at the Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament. The Cardinals’ only loss was to 9-2 Mansfield, which won the tournament. Chadwick, tied for 9th in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association rankings, has held three opponents to nine points or fewer.
• Webb City girls basketball at Nevada, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. This will be one of Webb City’s biggest tests so far this season. The Cardinals are 6-4 and closed out 2022 with two lopsided wins: by 48 points against Pittsburg and by 16 at Seneca. They struggled to score in the McDonald County tournament before that, though. Nevada has won seven straight to push its record to 9-2. The Tigers lost by six to Class 5 No. 4 Carl Junction and also won big over Pittsburg, though a lot less convincingly than Webb City did.
• Kaminsky Classic basketball tournament, first-round games Thursday. Joplin beat Webb City 55-52 for last year’s tournament championship. The year before that, the Cardinals beat the Eagles by 11 for first place. The latest iteration of this long-running event features eight schools, and seven of them have winning records. Joplin (5-3) faces William Chrisman (5-3) in the opener at 2 p.m., followed by Neosho (8-2) against Francis Howell (6-5) at 3:30 p.m. The winners will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. On the bottom of the bracket, Webb City (6-2) takes on Jefferson City (7-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday and Carl Junction (4-5) faces Poplar Bluff (5-4) at 6:30 p.m. Those winners will meet at 9 p.m. Friday.
• Carthage wrestling vs. Ozark, 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Carthage’s schedule just doesn’t let up. The Tigers, who started the season 4-0, hosted five schools for their Holiday Duals last week and went 2-3 with losses to Columbia Hickman, Liberty and Nixa. Missouri Wrestling has those three ranked eighth, first and fourth, respectively, in its most recent Class 4 rankings. Now Carthage hosts an Ozark team ranked fifth in Class 4. This is the last time the Tigers will wrestle on their home mat until they host Seneca on Feb. 7 in a tune-up for districts.
• Thomas Jefferson vs. Pierce City basketball doubleheader, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday. It’s been a long break for the Cavaliers, who last swept a doubleheader with Lockwood on Dec. 12. Thomas Jefferson’s boys are 7-1 with the lone loss to an undefeated El Dorado Springs team, and they’re ranked 7th in Class 1. This is the start of a stretch of four games in eight days. The Pierce City boys are 6-5 and have won three in a row while placing seventh in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic. Thomas Jefferson’s girls are 5-1, which is the team’s best start in at least a decade. Their only loss was to 6-5 Liberal, and the Cavaliers have won the other five games by an average of 33 points. The Pierce City girls are 5-6 and just placed third in the Southwest (Washburn) Holiday Tournament. They lost by four to then state-ranked College Heights last month. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys following at 7:30 p.m.
