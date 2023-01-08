The Neosho Holiday Classic and Kaminsky Classic are behind us, and conference basketball gets into full swing this week. Three state-ranked Class 6 teams will be in the area and there are several good Central Ozark Conference matchups. College Heights and Thomas Jefferson face district opponents, and Carl Junction heads west across state lines. Here are our picks for games to watch this week.
Carl Junction girls vs. Republic, 7:30 p.m. Monday
Central Ozark Conference play tips off Monday with a doozy in Carl Junction, where the 10-1 Bulldogs host 12-1 Republic. We’re getting ahead of ourselves, but this game could be a big factor in crowning the COC champion. Carl Junction (ranked fourth in Class 5) averages 63 points per game and is allowing 49, while Republic (ranked sixth in Class 6) averages 59 and is allowing 45. Both teams have beaten a very good Strafford squad — the Bulldogs won 69-55, and the Tigers won 59-53. Carl Junction’s only loss was to 11-1 Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and Republic’s only loss was to 11-1 Helias Catholic.
The two stars of the show will be Carl Junction senior Destiny Buerge, a Class 5 All-State performer and first-team COC honoree last season, and Republic senior Kaemyn Bekemeier, who earned Class 6 All-State honors and was the COC player of the year. Buerge (a Pittsburg State signee) is averaging 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 steals per game. She’s not the only weapon for the Bulldogs; junior Kylie Scott is averaging 10.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks; sophomore Dezi Williams is averaging 8.6 points and 7.9 rebounds and senior Hali Shorter is dishing out 4.1 assists. Bekemeier has signed with Missouri State.
Webb City girls vs. Neosho, 7:15 p.m. Monday
A few miles to the east, two more COC teams with winning records tip off conference action on Monday night. Webb City is 8-4 and has won four straight, including a five-point win at 10-3 Nevada last week. Neosho is 7-5 and hasn’t played since falling to Fort Smith Northside in the Neosho Holiday Classic championship on Dec. 30. The Cardinals have won the last four games in the series, including 48-40 last season.
Carthage boys vs. Joplin, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Tuesday is a boys/girls doubleheader between the Eagles and Tigers starting at 6 p.m., but the nightcap features a rematch of last month’s 76th Annual Carthage Invitational. Joplin won that game 60-54. The Eagles enter the week 7-4 and fresh off a third-place finish in their Kaminsky Classic. Three of their losses were by a combined four points, and they lost to Francis Howell by eight points on Friday. Carthage is 7-5 and has things back on track after losing five in a row in December. The Tigers have made it look easy in winning their last four by nearly 30 points on average. This game could also impact district seeding with both teams in Class 6 District 5.
College Heights boys vs. Purdy, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
The Cougars weren’t in the top 10 but did receive votes in the Dec. 28 state rankings. College Heights is off to an 8-3 start and looking to bounce back from a 61-28 loss at Springfield Catholic last week. Purdy is 10-5 but has lost its last three. This is a non-conference game — College Heights is in the Ozark 7 and Purdy is in the SouthWest Central League — but Tuesday’s matchup holds some postseason implications. Both schools are in Class 2 District 12. The Cougars already have wins against district teams Pierce City and Miller, and the Eagles have beaten Wheaton and Pierce City and lost to Marionville, which is 12-2 and in the running for the top seed.
Carl Junction girls vs. Nixa, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
If Class 6 No. 6 Republic on Monday night wasn’t enough, the Bulldogs turn around and host Class 6 No. 5 Nixa on Thursday in another huge contest for the conference standings. The Eagles are 10-2 and travel to 5-7 Ozark on Monday for their first game since losing to Greenwood on Dec. 30 in the Pink and White Lady Classic. Nixa’s not blowing teams away so far — the Eagles have one lopsided win against Springfield Central but have won the other nine games by about 10 points on average. That said, Nixa’s also played some tough competition. At least six of those wins came against teams who’ve already earned nine or more wins. The Eagles are 45-13 the last two seasons.
Joplin boys vs. Republic, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Another tough COC matchup and another contest with district implications. Republic was ninth in the last Class 6 rankings and enters the week with a 12-1 record and having won its last 11 games. Only Springdale, Arkansas, (59-46 winner) has tripped up the Tigers. Nine of their wins have come against teams with winning records, including a 51-45 triumph against 12-3 Hartville in the Blue and Gold Tournament. Republic travels to Carl Junction on Tuesday. Friday’s game is also Joplin’s last COC contest until it hosts Carl Junction on Jan. 31. The Eagles head to the Pittsburg Invitational Jan. 19-21.
Carl Junction boys at St. Mary’s Colgan, 8 p.m. Friday
Nothing but border bragging rights on the line here, but it’s still an interesting matchup between two schools located 22 miles apart. The Bulldogs have stumbled to 5-8 after a 4-2 start and just went 0-3 in Joplin’s Kaminsky Classic. They could use a win. Colgan is 3-3 and 1-0 against the state of Missouri after beating Liberal by 21 last month.
Thomas Jefferson doubleheader vs Sheldon, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday
Two pretty good matchups here. The Thomas Jefferson boys were ranked seventh in Class 1 at the end of December and are 7-2 after dropping a 41-39 game against Pierce City last week. They’ll have a chance for two more wins (at Sarcoxie and at Wheaton) before Friday. Sheldon’s Panthers are 6-3 with losses to 6-3 Dadeville, 10-3 Galena and 8-3 Wheatland. They’re still seeking a victory against a winning opponent, though. The Thomas Jefferson girls are 5-2, their best start in at least a decade, and looking to bounce back from a seven-point defeat at Riverton last week. They’ll host Pierce City and Southwest before Friday. Sheldon’s girls are 5-4 and aiming for their first winning season since 2011-12. Thomas Jefferson and Sheldon aren't in the same conference, but both boys and girls teams could meet up in district tournaments.
