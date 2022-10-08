LOCKWOOD, Mo. — The College Heights Christian football team slipped to 1-6 after suffering a 69-0 setback to Lockwood in 8-man football action Friday night on the road.
Lockwood (5-2) grabbed an early 22-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers extended that margin to 57-0 before halftime.
And Lockwood added 12 more points in the second half en route to the victory.
The Cougars end the regular season at Jasper (3-4) next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.