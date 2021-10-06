The Lockwood football program entered uncharted territory last December when it decided to transition to the 8-man football game.
The Tigers have reaped the benefits of that decision thus far.
Coming off a 9-2 season last fall in the 11-man game, Lockwood (partnering with Golden City) has an unblemished 5-0 record to open the 2021 campaign.
“The whole process (of transitioning to 8-man) has been a testament to the kids,” Tigers coach Clay Lasater said. “The way they have approached things. .. They have done things the right way. They have worked hard. They have bought into trying to learn a new game. I think it’s paying off now.
“We trusted as a school district that we would make decisions that were in the best interest of our kids. Our kids just rolled with it.”
But the transition wasn’t an overnight adjustment. Lasater admitted there were some growing pains, but it was a process that showed the resiliency and verve of his players.
“We have some good kids that had to go through an emotional rollercoaster when we made the decision to go 8-man,” Lasater said. “We just felt like we didn’t have the numbers to stay in 11-man. It’s not an easy thing when kids are used to playing 11-man and playing against teams that are in the Southwest Conference. It’s just a lot of emotions going through that whole process in the spring and then summer when you start doing weights, running and lifting and summer camps.
“Typically, you do 7-on-7. Now, you are doing 5-on-5. You are like, ‘Is this something we really wanted to be doing? Does this make sense? Why are we doing it?’ When you are talking about teenage kids, that is a tough thing to wrap your head around. I felt like our kids handled that six-month process really well.”
In its 8-man debut, Lockwood started the season with a thrilling 54-46 victory over Jasper in overtime. Since then, the Tigers have overwhelmed the opposition, defeating Rich Hill 58-0, Appleton City 70-20, Greenfield 59-0 and Liberal 56-8.
Lockwood outscored its opponents 243-28 during that stretch.
Lasater said one of the team’s top standouts is Eli Kerr. The junior has filled in at quarterback after Henry Schnelle went down with a broken collarbone in the second drive of the first game against Jasper.
“He is a kid who was going to be a starting wide receiver for us,” Lasater said. “Eli got thrown into that quarterback position without a lot of time to prepare. Since Week 1, he has been working really hard at developing as a quarterback. He’s playing really well and making a lot of good decisions with football.”
Lasater said the offensive continues to progress each week despite a number of individuals entering the season without significant varsity experience.
“They have really improved each week,” the coach added. “Landon Stump has been big for us on both sides of the ball. He plays really hard. He is not a real big kid, but he plays bigger than what he is. He has a good motor.”
“I feel like our defensive line has been doing good things for us lately. Blane Berlekamp and Logan Wells. Those guys have been playing well. Even the last couple of weeks, Cael McMillan has stepped up and had a couple of good games on our defensive line.”
Over the next two weeks, Lockwood faces its toughest test yet. The Tigers travel to play at state-ranked St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) and Archie on Friday and Oct. 15, respectively.
“It’s going to give a little bit of a feel for where we are as a group,” Lasater said.
