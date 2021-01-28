In the fall, Max Schnelle takes snaps under center while intently searching for opposing teams’ blitz schemes.
In the winter, not much changes during basketball season. The physically impressive 6-foot-4 point guard runs the offense for Lockwood and he’s been quite good at it, helping Class 1 No. 5 Tigers (16-1) jump out to a remarkable start.
Schnelle, the reigning Southwest Conference Player of the Year, paces the team in points (19.3), rebounds (10.3), assists (5.2) and steals (3.1) so far this season.
And he recently hit the 1,000 point scoring threshold, scoring 31 points to lead the Tigers to the Stockton Tournament title with a 63-52 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. His performance was capped with 16 points in the fourth quarter to pass the mark.
“The funny thing is — we knew he was close,” Lockwood coach Ethan Baker said. “I didn’t even realize he hit it whenever he did. They made an announcement over the PA. It wasn’t something as a group we were thinking of. I think his teammates were more excited trying to tell him than he was. I think he was more locked in on trying to win the Stockton Tournament.”
Ask Schnelle and he was locked in on trying to secure the tourney title for his team.
“I was more focused on the game… People were clapping,” Schnelle said. “It was fun to do it in that game because it was a huge win for us. To go in there and win that tournament, it was a big deal for us, the school and the entire community. It was pretty awesome to do in that game.”
A three-year starter at quarterback, Schnelle helped Lockwood to a 9-2 record last year and has never had a losing season. He passed for 1,466 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior and was named the league’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
On the court last winter, he averaged 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game last year while leading the Tigers to a 17-9 record as a junior.
But a number of factors have led to Schnelle’s uptick in numbers this year.
“I would say my finishing inside,” Schnelle said. “Last year, I finished well inside, but it’s taken a drastic improvement this year from last year. Probably just overall rebounding, too. I know the numbers haven’t gone up a whole lot, but I feel like I have a better read off the rim and have been getting a lot more contested rebounds this year than I did last year.”
Baker said the biggest difference in Schnelle’s game is he has more of an understanding when he needs to take over in games.
“It’s something his teammates and I have encouraged him on… He is very unselfish, but at times, he needs to take it upon himself and score in certain situations,” Baker said. “He’ll get inside and he’ll be trying to find open teammates. And last year, we would have turnovers from overpassing. This year, he has done a better job of when he needs to be the one to finish for us and he’ll go do it. He’s just a very smart player and a competitor.”
From a team standpoint, Schnelle admitted he didn’t think his team would be on the level it is now two years ago when Lockwood won just nine games. But they have grown and learned to play off each other.
The Tigers last won a district title in football in 2017 and the drought dates back five years for basketball.
“Our first goal is to win a conference championship,” Schnelle said. “Hopefully, we can win a district championship and make a playoff run… going to the Final Four would be a dream. That would be awesome.”
Asked what Schnelle has meant to the basketball program, Baker did not budge.
“It goes to all sports because he has been the starting quarterback for three years and for the two years I’ve been here — he has been the point guard of the basketball team,” Baker said. “He has led us. He is a good student. He is a smart kid. I think everybody looks at him and knows he is a steady force.”
