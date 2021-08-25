Lockwood is transitioning to 8-man football in its 15th season under head coach Clay Lasater.
Last season in 11-man football, the Tigers went 9-2 and finished second in the Southwest Conference behind Marionville, which also edged Lockwood 28-21 in the Class 1 District 4 championship game.
Lasater said the transition to 8-man football has been a unique yet enjoyable challenge for him and the players over the course of the summer.
“It’s been fun for me and the kids to kind of learn a different game,” he said. “We’re trying to make it fit within the schemes that we’ve done offensively and defensively in the past. Hopefully some of the things we’re trying to tweak within our systems will work with 8-man like we think it can. But we’re still trying to figure some things out and continue to make best of the situation.”
Despite the transition to 8-man, Lockwood will still play a pair of Southwest Conference teams in the fall. The first is in Week 1 against Pierce City in Lockwood, and then the Tigers will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Pleasant Hope, which will play junior varsity games only in its 11-man schedule.
“Both of those games will be played 8-man,” Lasater said. “It just worked out schedule-wise since Pierce City couldn’t find an 11-man opponent in Week 1 and we couldn’t find an 8-man opponent. So we just agreed to go ahead and play each other, which is better than not having a game at all. Then we’ll still play Pleasant Hope in Week 9 as they’re trying to build up that program to return to varsity competition (in 2022).”
Lockwood will feature four returning starters in seniors Landon Stump (RB), Clay Robertson (OL) and Kane Cooper (TE) and junior Eli Kerr (RB). All were all-conference performers a season ago.
“We have to replace almost every starter on both sides of the ball, so there’s a lot of unknowns we’ll have to figure out,” Lasater said. “But we have a couple guys who I think we can move around with their athleticism and speed. … Landon Stump, who was a defensive starter for us last season, he’ll be a key guy for us in the backfield and at safety. And then Eli Kerr will also be a key guy for us in the backfield.”
The team will also have a healthy number of newcomers who are expected to see varsity action right away. One is sophomore RB/WR Nash McGuire, who Lasater believes will turn some heads in his prep debut.
“People don’t know that name yet, but I think they’ll get to know him over the next several years because he’s a quick, explosive player,” Lasater said. “With experience, he could be a solid piece to the puzzle for us.”
The upcoming campaign will mark Lasater’s first involvement in 8-man football in his coaching career.
“It’s kind of one of those situations where I don’t know what I don’t know yet,” Lasater said, laughing. “Being in my 15th year as the coach at Lockwood, in some ways I feel like I’m back to being a rookie coach.
“Football is football as far as blocking and tackling, but when you start looking at the different fronts, coverages or formations you might see, it’s definitely a different game. The game seemed really fast to me when we went to team camp. Everything had to hit fast. So there’s going to be a lot of quick decision making involved for the players, and we coaches have to make things more efficient to help the players with their timing.”
