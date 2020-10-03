Carthage offensive lineman Aiden Logan and McDonald County golfer Lily Allman have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 26.
AIDEN LOGAN
Logan, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle who’s committed to Arkansas State, helped anchor the offensive line for the Tigers as they rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns in a 33-10 victory over Branson.
The senior was one day removed from the end of a two-week quarantine when he took the field for Carthage in the Week 5 win.
“Aiden graded out at a 90-something percent, meaning he did everything he needed to do on nine out of 10 snaps,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “It’s the highest we’ve ever had someone grade out.”
Guidie said Carthage had to rely on its offensive front to win the battle in the trenches against a Branson defense that presented a variety of different fronts, stunts and movements. Logan did his part, finishing with a career-high 14 pancake blocks and playing a large part in the Tigers’ ability to score 21 unanswered points in the final 24 minutes, 19 seconds.
“That many (pancake blocks) in one game is very unusual for a high school football,” Guidie said. “He probably played his best game of his career, which is saying something because he’s had a great high school career.”
LILY ALLMAN
The McDonald County senior had six birdies on the back nine and carded a two-under 69 to win the 10th annual Carthage girls golf invitational at Carthage golf course on Sept. 21.
Allman bogeyed her first two holes and sat at 3-over at the turn before she went on her birdie streak on the back nine. She finished seven strokes ahead of runner-up Hailey Bryant of Carthage.
“After she bogeyed those first two holes, she was mad and about ready to fight somebody,” McDonald County coach Darryl Harbaugh said, laughing. “That’s one thing about Lily: She’s a competitor. But she got dialed in pretty soon after that. She started to make good contact on her approach shots, and her putter got hot.”
Harbaugh said it was Allman’s first time to shoot under par in a tournament.
“That’s been one of her goals,” he said. “She knew she could do it, and I think it was relief for her to get it done. We know she can compete with the best golfers in the state, and that round at Carthage was proof of that.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Oct. 11 will be based on performances from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3.
