Logue named boys cross country runner of year

For the first time, the Globe's athlete of the year awards have a brother-sister act.
Cormick Logue from Girard has been named the boys cross country runner of the year by the Globe's sports staff.
His sister Cailie was the girls cross country award winner after the 2016-17 school year, the first time the Globe awards were presented. Cailie has gone on to have an outstanding cross country and track and field career at Iowa State.
Cormick Logue, a senior, captured the Class 3A state championship last November at Wamego with a time of 16 minutes, 17 seconds, and he won by a comfortable 18 seconds. One day earlier Cailie won the Big 12 cross country crown for the third straight year.
As a junior, Logue won the 4A state championship by 13 seconds.
"I'm not surprised," said Girard coach Matt Logue, also Cormick's father. "He's worked very hard. During the pandemic and all, he did of nice job of training.
"And he's better. He's just a lot faster than he was last year."
Based on early season times, Logue did get a lot faster.
On Sept. 10 he won Girard's Rigatoni Run at Greenbush in a time of 15:17, which at the time was the fastest 5,000 meters in Kansas in all classes.
"It was encouraging that in the previous year on the same course, he got down to 16:09 in our CNC League meet," Coach Logue said. "so he was nearly a minute faster this time on the same course because he ran 15:17."
