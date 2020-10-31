The Logue siblings hit the daily double for the second consecutive year.
And this time, their parents got to see both races.
Iowa State senior Cailie Logue won the Big 12 Conference women’s cross country race for the third consecutive year on Friday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, Kansas.
And then on Saturday, her younger brother Cormick Logue, a senior at Girard High School, repeated as the Class 3A cross country champion in Wamego.
“My wife (Christie) and I drove to Lawrence, watched her race, drove back and loaded kids on the buss and took them to the high school cross country meet,” Girard coach Matt Logue said. “We were able to see both kids run races this year. That was neat. I can’t complain.”
The parents couldn’t see both races last year because they were held on the same day.
So who had the easier race this year?
“Cormick broke way pretty comfortably in his race,” Coach Logue said. “About halfway, I knew Cormick was all right.
“Cailie, given the situation, (Taylor) Roe from Oklahoma State is pretty good. I really didn’t know Cailie would be OK until about 800 meters left. Then I thought she will probably win.”
Cormick won his race in 16 minutes, 17 seconds, and beat runner-up Lakoddah Downes by 18 seconds.
“I led pretty much the whole way,” Cormick said. “I got passed on one or two hills, then passed them back on the downhills. It was a good race. I was (leading) by 40-50 yards, then widened the gap in the last 600 yards.”
Cormick didn’t feel any additional pressure because Cailie won the day before.
“I wouldn’t say that’s the case,” he said. “I’m very proud of my sister. She works hard in everything she does. My sister is doing her own thing on her own path.”
Girard finished fourth in the team standings, just one spot away from receiving a plaque.
“All the boys showed up and performed,” Cormick said. “We just got beat. Everyone did their job. I’m proud of all of them.”
Cailie’s race was much closer. She won in a time of 20 minutes over the 6K and beat the Cowgirls’ Roe by seven seconds. Cailie joined former Olympian Sally Kipyego from Texas Tech as the only three-time Big 12 winner, and she became the Cyclones’ second four-time all-Big 12 performer with Perez Rotich.
The Cyclones, with four runners in the top-10, also won the Big 12 team title for the eighth time in 10 years. Iowa State had 39 points, and Texas was second with 62.
“I definitely had help,” Cailie said. “I was pushed a lot of the way by Oklahoma State’s Taylor Rowe. Even my own teammates were in the top pack and won all-Big 12 honors.
“It was a pretty good day. I couldn’t ask for a lot more. Each one (of the three titles) is definitely different and definitely not easy. The challenge is the fun part of it.”
Cailie wasn’t able to watch her brother’s race.
“I tried to watch online but had trouble with the livestream,” she said. “I had friends at the race and they would give me updates and then say he won. That’s exciting to see. I’m proud of him.”
MORE ALL-STATERS
Two girls from the CNC League earned all-state honors with top-20 finishes in their state meet.
Montana Ohmart, a sophomore at Columbus, was second in the 3A girls race with a time of 20:47. Laura Murdock of Colby, also a sophomore, won the race in 19:36.
Allie Marietta, a junior at St. Mary’s Colgan, took 20th in the 2A girls race in Victoria in 21:05. Sophomore Chesney Peterson of Stanton County was the winner in 18:17.
