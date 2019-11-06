Nov. 2, 2019, was Championship Saturday for the Matt Logue family.
"We had a good Saturday," he understated in a big way.
The KSHSAA Class 4A cross country championships were held in Wamego, Kansas, last Saturday, and Girard High School junior Cormick Logue won the boys race by a comfortable 13 seconds.
Meanwhile about 600 miles away in Waco, Texas, the Big 12 Conference championships were being hosted by Baylor, and Cormick's older sister Cailie, a junior at Iowa State, repeated as conference champion, giving the family two titles in a matter of minutes.
"My sister was racing while my face finished," Cormick said. "I pulled it up on my phone so my dad could watch it. We watched my sister finish after my race."
"I was able to watch about eight minutes of Cailie's race after Cormick got squared away," Matt said. "I knew that the girl was gaining on her. It kind of looked like last year's race (when) the Oklahoma State girl was gaining on her. I didn't know where the finish line was, of course. Then it just kind of popped up."
While the Logues led for most of their races, the finishes couldn't have been more different.
"With about 1,000 (meters) left, I had the lead, and at 800 left I had a four-second gap or so," Cormick said. "And by the end of the race I had a 13-second gap."
"At the first of the race I was being smooth and controlled all the way through the first 2K," Cailie said. "At 4K, that's when Taylor Somers from Oklahoma State and I separated a little bit, and from there I increased the pace.
"It was a kick to the finish. She was very close to me, about 0.3 seconds away. I could feel her coming up behind me. I leaned to reach the line and lost my balance and tripped over a mat. The finish was quite dramatic, and I didn't intend for it to be."
Cailie becomes the fourth Big 12 individual and first from Iowa State to repeat as the conference champion. And it didn't take long for her to find out her brother had won.
"Right after my race, (a reporter from) Kansas MileSplit told me Cormick won his race," she said. "I was really excited. I was excited for myself, too, but I know how hard he worked this summer. I jumped up and gave (the reporter) a hug. Based on that reaction, I guess I was more excited about his win."
"It's kind of a bigger title, the Big 12," Cormick said. "So I would say I'm probably happier for her. That's kind of a bigger honor."
With Cormick's title, the family has seven high school cross country state titles. Cailie won four for Girard from 2013-16, and Matt was a two-time champion for Lansing in Northeast Kansas in 1987-88.
The only one who doesn't have a prep state title is wife/mother Christie. However, Christie Allen Logue's running career took off at Pittsburg State where she won eight national titles among cross country, indoor track and outdoor track from 1989-93.
"She's had her fair share of successes though," Cailie said.
"At Labette County she got as close as second but never won a state title," Matt said. "She got to Pitt State and her career took off. We can still tease her."
"She has more national titles than I do," Cormick said. "So that tends to keep you from saying anything."
