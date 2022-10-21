It was a close contest for the entire first half, but a late score worked as a boost of momentum before heading into intermission at Republic Friday night.
That was when the Tigers’ Wyatt Woods connected with Gunner Ellison in the second quarter on a 41-yard streak down the sideline to Carl Junction’s 3-yard line. That set up Republic’s (6-3) third touchdown of the night en route to a 35-17 victory over visiting Carl Junction (3-6).
Two plays later, Woods took the snap from under center and ran behind the right tackle for a touchdown from the 1-yard line to give his team a 21-10 advantage with just 33 seconds remaining before halftime.
Republic went on to outscore the Bulldogs 14-7 in the second half to earn the win.
The action was pretty slow to start. The game didn’t see its first score until 7:02 left in the first period when Woods scampered out to the left around his linemen and found himself in the end zone 19 yards later.
Carl Junction responded with a long, methodical drive into the red zone. The drive would end inside the 10 as the Tigers forced the Bulldogs to attempt a 26-yard field goal.
Xavier Pickens’ kick from the left hash went between the uprights to get the Bulldogs on the board and behind by four, 7-3, at the 9:45-mark in the second quarter. Arlen Wakefield took a handoff 46 yards to Republic’s 15 on that drive to help set Pickens up for the kick.
Woods connected with James Rexroat on Republic’s next possession for a 26-yard TD to make it 14-3.
In just two minutes of gameplay, Carl Junction responded with its first touchdown drive as Johnny Starks ran the ball out wide to the left sideline and dove across the goal line as he took a hit and sailed over the pylon.
That score brought the Bulldogs back within four just before surrendering another touchdown drive to be looking up at an 11-point deficit at the half.
The Tigers added two more rushing scores in the second half. The first was a 1-yard score from Andrew Burgess in the third stanza and then Woods picked up his second touchdown on the ground from five yards out.
Those two scores made it 21 consecutive points for Republic as it took a 35-10 lead with 8:01 to go in the game.
Starks got a second TD of his own as he punched one in from the three-yard line for the game’s final score.
District pairings will be announced in the coming days as Carl Junction prepares for its postseason game next week.
