Miller Long and Curtis Davenport put together big nights at the office.
Long and Davenport tallied a combined 40 points to lead College Heights Christian past Purdy 58-43 in a Ozark 7 clash on Tuesday night at Ozark Christian School gymnasium.
The Cougars' duo finished with 20 points apiece.
College Heights surged out to a 15-11 lead at the end of one and elongated that advantage to 35-16 at the break. The Cougars led 46-32 after three quarters of play.
Ethan Adell was also in double-figures for College Heights (10-2) with 10 points.
Angel Perez was tops for Purdy with 12 points.
College Heights plays at Pierce City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.