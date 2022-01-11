Miller Long and Curtis Davenport put together big nights at the office.

Long and Davenport tallied a combined 40 points to lead College Heights Christian past Purdy 58-43 in a Ozark 7 clash on Tuesday night at Ozark Christian School gymnasium.

The Cougars' duo finished with 20 points apiece.

College Heights surged out to a 15-11 lead at the end of one and elongated that advantage to 35-16 at the break. The Cougars led 46-32 after three quarters of play.

Ethan Adell was also in double-figures for College Heights (10-2) with 10 points.

Angel Perez was tops for Purdy with 12 points.

College Heights plays at Pierce City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

