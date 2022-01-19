CHEROKEE, Kan. — The 1-2 punch of Miller Long and Curtis Davenport erupted for a combined 47 points as College Heights turned back Baxter Springs 59-44 in the first round of the Lancer Classic on Tuesday night.
Long hit a whopping seven 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 25 points to pace the Cougars. Davenport provided a lethal inside presence for College Heights as the big man contributed 22 points.
“We were getting zoned most of the game, so Miller had a lot of open shots and knocked them down,” College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. “Curtis did well and made his shots inside. It was a very nice all-around game for those two.”
The Cougars (11-2) play Southeast Cherokee at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Lancer Classic semifinals.
College Heights controlled the momentum of the game for the majority of the contest as it led 15-10 after the first period. After Baxter Springs cut the score to 25-23 before intermission, College Heights pulled away with a 23-6 third quarter to build a 48-29 lead.
Ethan Meeks chipped in seven points for the Cougars, while Ethan Adell dished out eight assists.
Kaden Niday led Baxter Springs with 13 points.
