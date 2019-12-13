CARTHAGE, Mo. — In the world of high school basketball, where shot clocks do not exist, there is the possibility of executing a five-minute possession.
The Joplin boys team can vouch. It put together one of its own on Friday night in the semifinals of the Carthage Invitational, and it paid off brilliantly.
With 6:44 remaining and a three-point lead over Nixa, Joplin took the laissez-faire approach and simply held the ball near midcourt. And Nixa, for a while, seemed OK with letting it happen. It wasn’t until the three-minute mark that Nixa opted to press the ball handlers, and after a series of fouls, the possession finally came to an end with Dakarai Allen converting a pair of free throws.
The tactic gave Joplin a five-point lead with just 1:37 remaining, and Nixa was ultimately held scoreless in the fourth quarter as Joplin claimed a 49-40 triumph at Carthage High School.
“If anything, what that long possession did was it rested us,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “We were weary-legged today, and it’s hard to play a team like Nixa when you’re weary-legged, because they make you guard the ball well and have great movement off the ball. … So, with a three-point lead, I had a lot of trust in our guys that, when they do started to press us, we would make the right decisions with the ball.”
The triumph advanced Joplin to the tournament championship to take on Nevada, a 48-22 victor over Carthage, today at 3:30.
In the limited time of possession Nixa had in the fourth quarter, it shot 0-of-6 from the free-throw line and 0-of-3 from the floor.
“It’s a credit to our guys and their effort on the defensive end, because they were very active late,” Hafer said. “And late, I felt like we came up with every 50-50 ball. Isaiah Davis, that’s what he does, and he was all over the place grabbing loose balls and getting us those extra possessions. Those were some bigtime plays from a bigtime player.”
Joplin was in control for most of the first half and held a 26-20 lead at the break, but a 15-3 Nixa surge to start the third quarter put Joplin in a six-point hole with 3:15 to go in the period.
JHS managed to find its rhythm again after Zach Westmoreland drove the lane and converted a layup to snap a 12-0 Nixa run. And from there, Joplin ended the period with a 12-5 spurt and reclaimed a 41-40 lead. Davis put the finishing touches on the third quarter by swishing home a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“The way we responded to their run in the third, that says a lot about our team,” Hafer said. “We got a little stagnant to start the second half. But what I was really proud about was the way we corrected that and started moving the ball again. Isaiah obviously hit a big shot off a pick-and-pop play to end the quarter. And I know Isaac Meeks had a big 3 earlier in the quarter to really get the momentum back on our side.”
Davis finished as Joplin’s leading scorer with 15 points. Westmoreland finished with 12 points while Always Wright and Allen chipped in seven apiece.
NEVADA 48, CARTHAGE 22
Stifling defense and 15-point showings by Logan McNeley and Logan Applegate helped lift Nevada to its 26-point win over Carthage.
Nevada, which never trailed after the first quarter and led by as many as 28 points, shot 16-of-36 from the floor while limiting CHS to 9-of-38 shooting.
“I thought we settled for some quick, low-percentage shots early on, but once we changed to a more patient offense, it started to wear them down a little bit,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “That’s usually the biggest key for us, to play patient and make the opponent work defensively. Once we control the pace, we typically have teams where we want them. And I think that’s what we saw tonight. It was a very solid win against a Carthage team that has some great playmakers.”
Nevada scored seven unanswered points to close the first half with a 26-14 lead. Carthage, competing without starting guard Marcus Huntley, drew no closer the rest of the way.
“We showed that we’ve had three practices and one game under our belt,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “We played an experienced team that’s probably had over 20 more practices as a complete team than we have. But I think some of our younger and inexperienced guys got some good minutes and showed potential tonight. We know this is far from a finished product, and we’ll get to where we need to be.”
Alex Martini and Taris Jackson paced the Carthage scoring with six points apiece. CHS will compete in the consolation final today at 2 against Nixa.
Carthage Tournament
Friday’s Results
Raymore-Peculiar 58, West Plains 36
Lebanon 53, Belton 39
Nevada 48, Carthage 22
Joplin 49, Nixa 40
Today’s Games
11 a.m.—West Plains vs. Belton (7th). 12:30 p.m.—Raymore-Peculiar vs. Lebanon (5th). 2—Nixa vs. Carthage (3rd). 3:30—Joplin vs. Nevada (1st).
