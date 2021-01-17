College Heights Christian basketball player Miller Long and Sarcoxie basketball player Annette Ramirez have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Jan. 9.
MILLER LONG
The College Heights standout had himself a week, scoring 79 points in a three-game stretch as the Cougars earned wins over Jasper, Diamond and Exeter.
Long, a junior, eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career against Exeter as he scored 37 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. He scored 31 of his points after halftime, helping College Heights claim a 69-60 victory in overtime.
“Miller is a three-year starter, and he’s always been a really good offensive player and 3-point shooter,” College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. “We kind of struggled all night, but Miller got hot in the second half and kept us in the game. He had nearly all of our points in the overtime period.”
Long also scored 25 points in a 57-36 win over Jasper and 17 points in a 45-27 win over Diamond.
ANNETTE RAMIREZ
Before setting a career-high with 54 points in a win over Crane on Tuesday, Ramirez poured in 66 points combined in games against Greenfield and New Covenant Academy.
The senior tallied 21 points in the Bears’ setback to Greenfield and 54 points in a win over New Covenant.
“She’s been on a roll,” Sarcoxie coach April Ellis said. “Annette’s physical size is probably smaller than most, but her heart is so much larger. She plays bigger than her size. She puts on a clinic on most nights. She just finds her stride and doesn’t look back.”
Ramirez is averaging 28 points per game this season and has amassed more than 1,600 points in her career.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Jan. 24 will be based on performances from Jan. 11-16.
