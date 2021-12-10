College Heights Christian School won its fifth boys basketball game in six outings Friday with an 80-26 triumph against Hermitage in the Ozark Christian College gym.
The Cougars raced out to a 47-11 lead at halftime en route to dropping Hermitage to 4-2.
“We got off to a good start with Miller Long getting eight points and Ethan Meeks 10 in the first quarter,” said College Heights coach Eric Johnson.
Long, a senior who scored his 1,502nd point, finished with a game-high 32 points to go with his nine rebounds. Meeks added 20 to the College Heights cause.
Justin Horn topped Hermitage with 8 points.
College Heights will host Exeter at 5 p.m. next Friday.
