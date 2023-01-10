The first time Mike McClure called a game, he wasn’t even supposed to be on the radio.
It was January of 1985 and McClure, an accounting major who worked at a bank in Monett, had been asked by broadcaster Mike Sweeney to come keep stats during a boys basketball game in Aurora.
At halftime, Sweeney said he had to grab something from his car — and if he wasn’t back by the third quarter, McClure would have to call the game.
“I laughed and said, 'I don’t see that happening any time soon',” McClure recalls.
“Sure enough, he stayed in his car and the third quarter started so I put on his headset and did the third quarter of the game.”
It took a few more years before the Monett graduate committed to it full time, but the third quarter of that high school basketball game helped launch a decades-long broadcasting career for McClure, who’s now in his 38th year and has called more than 4,200 games. He’s served as the radio play-by-play announcer for Missouri Southern football and basketball since 2013.
McClure will be honored for his work on Feb. 5 when he’s enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as part of its 2023 class.
“Shocked, surprised, honored — kind of all in the same minute,” McClure said of his reaction to hearing the news.
“I was just speechless. It doesn’t happen to guys in small towns very often. It happens to guys in KC and St. Louis and to some extent Springfield and Columbia. Not in Barry County, Lawrence County, Monett. I am truly honored.”
He credits much of his success to Don Gross, the longtime voice of the Lions who spent more than 50 years in broadcasting in the Joplin area. A young McClure asked if he could join Gross in the football broadcast booth to see how he did games and found a mentor in the process.
“He was so accommodating and welcoming,” McClure said. “A lot of my success is due to Don being a mentor to me at a young age. He showed me the right way to do a broadcast.”
He went on to fill in over the years for Gross and Kevin Greim.
McClure spent 18 years with Monett Communications and added broadcasting duties in 1996 with Mediacom in Springfield. He started his own internet broadcasting company in 2009, which calls games for Monett, Mt. Vernon and other high schools, and he has also covered Missouri State games on ESPN3 and ESPN+ since 2015.
“The Wodlinger family owned Monett Communications at the time and they were so great to work with,” McClure said. “I couldn’t have had better bosses and friends. They obviously saw something in me I didn’t see at the time.”
He was the sixth broadcaster to be inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, in 2017, and was inducted into the Monett High School Athletics Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural 2021 class.
His game highlights include covering Monett’s 2016 state championship in football and the school’s softball state championship in 2017.
“That was fun to cover because they were from my hometown and that meant a little more,” he said. “Anything I get to do on ESPN3 and ESPN+ is always a big deal. It’s fun to cover Missouri State when they play Arkansas or Mizzou or Wichita State. It doesn’t have to be memorable finishes, just fun atmospheres. I’ve gotten to cover Mt. Vernon quite a bit and two girls state titles there in basketball and softball, as well. I got to do an Aurora football state championship in 1999. The Verona boys went undefeated and won a state title back when J.J. Tauai was their star player and he went on to play at Bradley University."
McClure has also covered championships for Marionville and Miller in football, for Billings in baseball, for Marionville in girls basketball and two Aurora baseball titles.
“I’ve just been blessed to cover a whole lot of things over 38 years,” he said.
His career isn’t over, either. McClure hopes he’s got another decade or so of calling games in him and said broadcast sponsors remain the backbone of what he does at the high school and collegiate level.
“They’re all important to what we do and I will never be able to thank them all enough for their sponsorship for the last 38 years,” he said.
McClure will be joined in this year’s hall of fame class by a who’s who of Missouri sports figures, including former Kansas City Royals Cy Young winner Bret Saberhagen and Poplar Bluff and North Carolina basketball standout Tyler Hansbrough.
The class of 18 inductees also features Greg Garton, the career leader in scoring for Missouri Southern’s men’s basketball team.
The ceremony will be held at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. Tickets are available at 417-889-3100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.