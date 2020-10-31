Longtime Joplin coach Saunders will be a lifelong Eagle

She has spent the majority of her life living a dream, from playing volleyball at Joplin High School to coaching volleyball for the Eagles.
Like her father before her, her grandma before her and her great-grandma before her, Staci Saunders was born to bleed red and navy colors.
That’s just who she’s always been.
“I have been an Eagle my whole life,” Saunders said. “I was raised in Kaminsky Gymnasium. I will be rooting for the Eagles the rest of my life. I hope one day I will be rooting on my grandkids at Joplin.”
She has certainly been a mainstay at Joplin — first as an assistant coach for 12 seasons under Sandy Shelley and when she returned as head coach in 2011.
But after 22 years of coaching at Joplin, the 1992 Joplin High graduate has decided to step down as the program’s leader and retire along with longtime assistant coach Amber Travis.
“It has been a really great 20-plus years,” Saunders said. “It was a hard decision. I remember going into (athletics director) Matt Hiatt’s office (last Monday) and tears were coming from somewhere. Whenever you put your heart and soul into something, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye. It was a hard decision, but it is time. It’s just time to have new people bring a fresh breath of air to Joplin volleyball.”
Inspiration for coaching
Saunders grew up in a family of coaches, so you could say coaching has always been in her blood. Her father Bob Tignor taught for 25 years in Joplin.
And he did a little bit of everything. He was the head basketball coach. He was an assistant girls basketball coach. He was the head baseball coach and eventually served as Joplin’s athletics director.
“It was a good ride, a great ride,” Tignor said.
Saunders’ brother Lance coached football at Tulsa Union for over a decade. Now he’s an offensive coordinator at Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma.
“First and foremost, I will credit my dad for everything when it comes to coaching and my life, period,” Saunders said. “He was a very successful coach, but he also always treated coaching as more than just his job. He saw it as impacting kids’ lives. I think he had such an impact on people that I wanted to do that also.”
When she was first hired as a coach, Saunders said the greatest piece of advice her dad gave her is that 80% of the paycheck comes from teaching and the most important thing is to get the job done in the classroom, so the other 20% of the paycheck comes from coaching.
“You need to realize that you need to be an educator first and need to inspire kids to do great in the classroom as well as on the playing field,” Saunders said. “I felt like that was something I always inspired to be a really great teacher first and then encourage my players to be great.”
Tignor said that’s exactly why Saunders made not only a great coach, but also a great teacher as well.
“I’ve always felt like if you fell in love with the game, you never have to work a day in your life,” Tignor said. “I felt like watching Staci coach over these years — she loves the game and she loves the kids — when you love kids and have an impact on them in life I know that has always been her desire. The wins and losses we will forget about them.
“In the old coaching days when a kid years ago comes back, he comes up and says ‘Hi Coach. You had an impact on my life.’ There is nothing like that. I’m very, very proud of her.”
Life’s greatest joy
Not every coach gets the chance to coach one of their children, but Saunders got the rare opportunity to coach both of her daughters —Mari Katheryn and Addison.
And that was Saunders’ greatest joy in life, but it wasn’t always easy.
Saunders said she was often harder on both because she had higher expectations for them than the rest of the team.
“I did not want anybody to ever think that they were playing because they were my girls,” Saunders said.
Addison said she will always remember the times when her mother got on to her because it served as a wakeup call.
“It tells me I am capable of doing so much more than I’m doing,” Addison said. “It also tells me that she believes in me and she’s seeing the best in me through getting on to me.”
But some of Addison’s favorite memories was when she was growing up and could travel with Saunders and the team to away games.
“I will always remember that we would choose one away game and each of us kids would get to ride the bus with her each year,” Addison said. “That was so much fun. I love getting to know the team with her and assisting her on the sidelines.”
Mari Katheryn finished her career with Joplin as a four-year varsity performer last year while Addison just finished up her prep career last Wednesday. She was a three-year starter for the Eagles.
“To be able to spend all this time in high school has been a joy,” Saunders said. “They’ve loved playing. I feel like they have left their own stamp on Joplin volleyball. That is definitely something I have really enjoyed doing.”
The next chapter
Addison was just 8 years old when her mother was named head coach of the Eagles. Like Addison, son Jake is a senior at Joplin this year.
Saunders said she made the decision to step down because all three of her kids will be in college next year and she wants to see them. Mari goes to Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Addison would like to join her sister there, according to Saunders.
Jake, who is Addison’s twin brother, has been accepted into the Honors Program at the University of Arkansas. But Saunders said he’s still keeping his options open up.
After more than two decades in coaching, Tignor said he knows Saunders is ready to turn the page and move on to the next chapter of her life. Saunders said when she had to inform the team of the news she would be stepping down, she described her emotions as bittersweet.
“We always talked about whenever I leave, she is going to leave, too,” Addison said. “This (past) week has been pretty emotional because it’s another chapter that is ending. Tuesday night, especially walking into the locker room, me and my mom looked at each other — I knew that it was time. Just seeing her cry and seeing all my teammates cry together — it was a really surreal moment and something I will never forget.”
But as a fourth-generation Joplin teacher, being an Eagle will be embedded in Saunders for life.
I’m a proud Eagle,” Saunders said. “Joplin means a lot to us. What makes it special is whenever you know a community like this community means everything to me — to be able to give back and be able to instill things into kids is exactly what I wanted to do. I will always be a proud Joplin Eagle.”
