KEARNEY, Neb. — No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney jumped out to an early lead and rode that momentum to a 66-50 victory over Pittsburg State on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Postseason Tournament at the Health & Sports Center.
The third-seeded Lopers (20-3) advance to the semifinals against Washburn on Saturday night. The Ichabods upset No. 2-seeded Central Missouri 63-55 in Warrensburg.
Pittsburg State finishes its season with a 14-9 record.
The Lopers jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter, hitting 8 of 18 shots from the field to the Gorillas’ 4-of-11. Baskets by Brooke Carlson and Klaire Kirsch, two free throws by Kelsey Sanger and a layup by Kirsch gave the Lopers an 8-2 lead after 3 1/2 minutes, and the Lopers never relinquished the lead.
Carlson notched a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lopers. She hit 10 of 16 field goals.
Haley Simental contributed 17 points, making 3 of 4 3-pointers and 7 of 10 shots overall. Elisa Backes had 11 points off the bench, and Kirsch had eight points and 14 boards as the Lopers outrebounded the Gorillas 43-28 and hit 51% from the field (30 of 59).
Maya Williams, a senior from Carthage, scored a team-leading 13 points in her final game for the Gorillas. She was 3 of 6 from the floor, 2 of 4 on 3s and 5 of 8 at the foul line.
Kaylee DaMitz and Sydnee Crain tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Pittsburg State, which was 17 of 52 from the field for 33%. The Gorillas’ Tristan Gegg was held to five points.
