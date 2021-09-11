PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trailing 17-7 at halftime, Nebraska-Kearney scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Pittsburg State for a 28-17 victory on Saturday night at Carnie Smith Stadium.
And it didn't long for the Lopers to chew into the Gorillas' first half lead.
Quarterback TJ Davis connected with Michael Koch for a 30-yard touchdown strike to cut UNK's deficit to 17-14 at the 11:32-mark in the third quarter.
Then with 10:56 to go in the fourth, Davis went deep again and hooked up with Montrez Jackson for a long 44-yard touchdown pass as the Lopers took a 21-7 advantage over PSU.
But Davis didn't need his arm to ice it. Instead, the redshirt junior scored UNK's final touchdown of the night on a three-yard keeper with 3:02 to go in regulation.
Davis completed 11 of 17 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He netted 127 yards on the ground in 25 attempts and one touchdown.
JerQon Conners caught three passes for 55 yards while Jackson (61), Koch (52), and Nelson (31) each had two catches.
The Lopers started out the contest on a strong note when Davis hit Cody Nelson for a 15-yard touchdown pass at the 4:34-mark in the first stanza. But the Gorillas closed out the opening half with 17 unanswered points.
It started when Gorilla kicker Jaden Snyder split the uprights with a 26-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 7-3 with 13:02 to go in the second quarter. Tyler Adkins gave PSU a 10-7 lead at the 9:02-mark with a three-yard touchdown run set up by a 53-yard flea flicker from Mak Sexton to Jalen Martin.
Sexton accounted for the Gorillas' (1-1) final score — a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Martin with 4:07 left to play in the first half. A sophomore, Sexton struggled in his second game under center, throwing three interceptions.
He completed 18 of 37 passes for 246 yards through the air. Martin led PSU's receiving corps with six receptions for 112 yards.
Caleb Lewis paced the Gorillas with 64 yards on the ground in 16 carries. Galena product P.J. Sarwinski led PSU's defense with nine total tackles.
PSU plays at Northeastern State at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah, Okla.
