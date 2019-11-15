KEARNEY, Neb. — No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney secured the outright MIAA regular-season championship with a 3-0 victory (25-15, 25-17, 25-17) over Missouri Southern on Friday night.
Anna Squires had 10 kills to lead the Lopers (29-0, 19-0).
Morgan Nash and Janelle Brehm logged double-doubles to lead the Lions (13-16, 6-13). Nash collected 26 assists and 16 digs, and Brehm finished with 11 kills and 16 digs.
Emalee Lowe had a match-high 25 digs for the Lions, and Shaylon Sharp contributed eight kills and eight digs.
The Lopers led from start to finish in the first two sets, but the third set saw nine tied at every number from 2 through 9. The Lopers scored four of the next five points to break a 9-9 tie, and they stretched their lead to 19-12 en route to the victory.
Missouri Southern closes the regular season with a match at Fort Hays State today at noon. The Lions will be the No. 8 seed in next week’s conference postseason tournament and will play Nebraska-Kearney in a quarterfinal match on Thursday in Kansas City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.