SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Abby Lowery slugged a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift Joplin (14-13) to an 8-7 victory over Glendale on Monday afternoon on the road.
Lowery's home run capped a 3-for-5 performance as she finished with three RBI total. The Eagles' cleanup hitter Madisyn Tracy also went yard with a two-run blast to get Joplin on the board in the fourth.
The Eagles totaled 14 hits in the contest and also featured Izzy Yust with a trio of hits. Jadyn Pankow and Libby Munn collected two hits apiece as well for Joplin.
Jill McDaniel tossed all nine innings for the Eagles, allowing seven runs on 14 hits. She struck out six and walked three batters.
Joplin plays at Neosho at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
