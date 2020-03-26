It feels like it has been months since the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game was canceled just before tipoff because Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
Sadly, it has only been a couple of weeks since that life-altering evening on March 11.
Almost immediately, the sports world shut down. The NBA and NHL postponed its seasons, the NCAA canceled the remaining conference tournaments and the March Madness basketball tournaments — along with the rest of the winter and spring sports — while MLB pushed back the start of its season. Golf, auto racing and nearly every other sport has followed suit, both professional and amateur, in the time since.
For me, though, it didn’t fully hit home until these last couple of days.
Some may ask how that is possible considering my job revolves around covering local sports? That is a fair question because the COVID-19 outbreak has certainly impacted my career in a negative manner. But, if I am being completely honest, the reason I am personally feeling a true loss is because for the first time in my life, I don’t have Major League Baseball’s opening day action to jumpstart my excitement for the summer.
When baseball postponed the reminder of spring training, it really wasn’t a shock to the system because the games didn’t count. Spring training is essentially glorified scrimmages that give all the baseball fiends just a taste of what they really want: meaningful games.
I didn’t understand how much opening day meant to me until I woke up on Thursday and realized I wouldn’t get to see a smooth 6-4-3 double play turned from deep in the hole on a diving stop by the shortstop, or a runner taking an extra bag on what should have been a routine single if not for the outfielder lollygagging it in the gap. Opening day came and went and I didn’t get to hear my favorite sportscaster welcome in the new season with all of the excitement and optimism of years past. I didn’t get to watch the broadcast cameras pan across the stadiums across the country prior to each first pitch, highlighting all of the young fans enjoying their first experience of opening day in person. Even more importantly, I didn’t get to yell at my TV or phone when my team’s manager made what I felt to be a stupid decision.
No, what I got was much worse. I woke up to a beautiful day of nearly 80 degree weather, and instead of baseball, we have social distancing.
Don’t get me wrong. I get it. Jumping out in front of the COVID-19 outbreak that is killing people daily all over the world is of the utmost importance, but that still doesn’t mean I won’t sulk about not having baseball. It has been a part of my life in one form or another since my earliest memories. It is not easy having something so important to you ripped away without a definitive answer on when you will get it back. There is a void.
As a lifelong Astros fan, you would think I would be OK with the delay to the start of the season because no one is talking about how they cheated with the sign-stealing scandal in 2017, which has been all the rage this offseason. Quite the opposite, in fact. At this point, I would gladly trade every headline among national newspapers and websites dragging the Astros through the mud for the entire season as long as it meant we were able to watch games.
There is no real timetable for when baseball will get underway this season. Honestly, there may not even be a 2020 season at all. I really don’t want to think about that scenario, but if that turns out to be the case, I guess I will just have to ask some of the Kansas City Royals fans I know what they do to stay busy in the summer since they’ve recently been out of contention by June.
I kid, I kid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.