Is it a glitch in the matrix or déjà vu?
It seems like every week I am writing a column about the latest update in negotiations between Major League Baseball and its players, and every week it seems like there is zero traction toward getting a deal done.
The latest offer by MLB, which was reported on Monday, plans for a 76-game season, with the players potentially earning 75% of their prorated salaries. The plan is to end the season on Sept. 27, ahead of a potential second COVID-19 outbreak, with the postseason ending by the end of October. There will be up to eight postseason teams per league, and high-risk players would have the option to opt out of playing in 2020 while still receiving their salaries. There is also a stipulation that would eliminate draft pick compensation from teams that sign another team’s high-priced free agent this upcoming offseason while still giving teams that lose qualifying free agents draft compensation.
If you dig a little deeper into the numbers, this is essentially the same offer from MLB as the last two, just a different number of games. It all works back to players earning 33% of what their 2020 salaries would have been, so it is clear the owners have no inclination to offer anything better. The initial reaction from MLB reporters is that the players will once again reject this new proposal.
So here we are, still in a stalemate. This continues to feel like a situation where we get to publicly see parents bickering with their hormonal teenagers, and as a lifelong die-hard fan of baseball, I am rapidly approaching the point of being done with this mess entirely. I honestly never thought I would feel this way about a sport I’ve loved my entire life. I wasn’t old enough to realize the full impact of the mid-’90s strike, but I completely understand why some fans lost interest and never came back.
This continued back and forth is beyond embarrassing for a league that really had a chance to be the darlings of the sports world this summer. Keep in mind, this is all coming off of a pandemic that halted the entire sports world for several months. Everyone, heading into the month of May with the country starting to open back up, was itching for a return of sports.
The logical assumption — and yes, I know what happens when you assume — was that professional baseball, a predominantly summer sport played in outdoor stadiums, would be the first to make a triumphant return. It was set up perfectly, and die-hard fans of the game knew it. MLB, which has struggled with popularity recently, was teed up with a chance to garner new fans like never before by offering a way to escape the stresses of life in a pandemic. There were literally no other sports going on, nothing else to pull the attention away from professional baseball. However, instead of hammering out a deal to take advantage of the situation, MLB and its players decided it was a good idea to drag this out as long as possible, balking at each other every step of the way.
I was golfing with my father while on vacation last week, and he said to me, “You know, it sucks we don’t have baseball, but I am enjoying my summer without having to worry about scheduling my nights and days around baseball games.” It floored me to hear him say that, the man who inspired nearly all the passion I have for the game. At the same time, I completely agreed with him and understood his stance because this is where a lot of lifelong fans are at mentally.
For me, this is no longer about picking sides and who was right or wrong. The league and its players are equally responsible for this nonsense. If there is no professional baseball this season, MLB and its players deserve whatever ramifications come with it, including losing its most faithful followers. I think I speak for fans all across the country when I say: Just figure it out.
Lucas Davis is a sports reporter for the Globe. His email address is ldavis@joplinglobe.com.
