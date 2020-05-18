Major League Baseball submitted a 67-page draft of its safety protocols for the planned upcoming 2020 season, and to its credit, MLB did a solid job covering all the bases.
Some of the on-field highlights include no mascots allowed, no bat boys or bat girls, no lineup card exchanges at home plate before the game, and my personal favorites: no touching your face when giving signs, no licking your fingers or spitting, and handshakes, high-fives and fist bumps are no longer allowed. Of course, no fans will be in attendance either to start the season.
Managers and coaches must wear masks while in the dugout, batting practice pitchers must also wear masks and the dugout phones are to be disinfected after each use. The starting pitcher for the next day cannot sit in the dugout, and players are encouraged to keep their distance from the opposition before each pitch is thrown and after the play is over. First and third base coaches are not permitted to approach base runners or umpires.
As for the rundown on testing, players and staff will be given thermometers to self screen each morning. Players and staff will also be given temperature checks twice a day and multiple fluid swabs every week once they are regularly at the ballpark.
Obviously, this isn’t the entire plan, as it is considered the first draft. Players and teams will have their voices heard in the matter before it is finalized, so we could see quite a different version when it is all said and done.
After reading a lot of the protocols here and there from different MLB reporters, I think Major League Baseball actually has a pretty thorough plan in place. To me, though, the league had to be this extensive to cover its backside in case an outbreak happens among staff and players during the season.
This is all about avoiding potential lawsuits because a lot of the protocols are going to be broken by players almost instantly because they are inherently part of the game and have been since I can remember.
First, let's address the most ridiculous of these protocols out of the gate. You can ban sunflower seeds and chewing tobacco, but trying to ban baseball players from spitting is like trying to ban fish from swimming. It just isn’t going to happen. Add face touching to that list as well. People have nervous ticks. Some rub their eyes, some scratch their nose or bite their nails and others stroke their facial hair. These ticks and mannerisms that people have been doing their entire adult life aren't going to stop once they step on the diamond.
As for reducing player interactions with each other and coaches on the field, if a team walks off for a win in dramatic fashion, I promise you there is going to be at least one high-five, fist bump or hug. If a player rips a three-run home run after trailing by two runs in the eighth, you think a first base coach isn’t going to reach out to congratulate him as he rounds first?
These are emotional responses that take place in the moment. You can go into any contest with a plan to not do any of these things, but the moment your emotions take the wheel, your plan goes right out of the window.
As I said, baseball knows this. They know players and coaches are going to interact with each other on some level. MLB is just getting out in front of possible ways players might get infected so when it's time to negotiate, the league can get it in writing that teams are willing to take the risk and the league will not be held responsible.
The negotiating process will be a fun one to follow, and personally, as long as we get professional baseball at some point this year, I am fine with whatever terms they agree on.
Lucas Davis is a sports reporter for the Globe. His email address is ldavis@joplinglobe.com.
