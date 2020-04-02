As we continue to navigate what the future of the sports world will look like coming up over the next couple of months, one of the hottest topics to talk about has been the eligibility of college athletes.
While I fully endorse all spring collegiate athletes getting another year of eligibility, I feel there is another side to this story that is not being talked about much even though it is more tragic.
Locally, high school athletes are sitting on edge, waiting to find out if there is a way they will get to compete this spring season. Unfortunately, with the new projections of the COVID-19 outbreak not even peaking until the middle of May in Missouri, the forecast doesn’t look great.
If worse comes to worse, the spring prep season will get canceled and a lot of seniors will never get an opportunity again to compete athletically at the high school level.
“So what? It’s just high school sports. Most prep student-athletes aren’t good enough to play collegiately anyway.”
I am sure that is going to be the thought process of several of you reading this. And While canceling prep sports may not sound like a big deal in the grand scheme, it is going to have a negative impact on a lot of lives.
Why?
Imagine loving a sport so much that nearly every aspect of your young life revolves around it. Every free minute you have goes to learning more ways to improve at your craft while growing into being a better teammate at the same time. You sit and wait for three years to start your high school career, knowing that your senior season will finally be your chance to prove to everyone that you are ready to contribute to your team’s success at the varsity level, earning your varsity letter in the process and maybe even lining up a chance to play in college. You want to show the team, which is made up of lifelong friends you made growing up playing the sport you love, and the coaching staff you can be relied upon in big moments, that they can trust you.
Then, by no fault of your own, just weeks away from the start of what could be your last season, all of that is ripped away from you with nothing more than an apology in a tweet from someone you’ve never met. Just like that, everything you have worked so diligently toward — all of your goals, dreams and passions — is gone.
All of sudden, the one thing you knew you could rely on at least one more time before earning your diploma was taken from you and there is nothing you can do about it. That is a harsh reality a lot of soon-to-be graduates are going to be dealing with unless there is a miraculous turnaround, a reality nearly every other prep spring senior athlete in the country is currently dealing with.
As someone who saw his competitive baseball days end at the prep level, I cannot imagine how hard this time is for these seniors whose seasons are in limbo. I remember vividly the last time I took off my jersey. In fact, I sat in my locker for 45 minutes after everyone but the coaches left fighting off tears while I thought about all of the memories I made playing the game I loved more than anything.
While that was one of the saddest moments of my life, I am so grateful for my two-plus years on the varsity roster because the happy memories outweighed the sad by a wide margin. Painfully, it seems many of these seniors won’t have those memories to look back on, and to me, that is heartbreaking.
LUCAS DAVIS is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at ldavis@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @sportsbyLD.
