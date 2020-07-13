What did every health and news outlet tell us in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started to take form in this country?
This is the new normal.
If that is the case, then to me that means we should start the process of living and coping with this virus because it is not going anywhere anytime soon.
What that means in my line of work is it is time to start accepting that athletes, particularly in professional sports, are going to be testing positive for the virus. It’s inevitable. Most of these guys have more money than you or I could ever dream of, and they are going to be out in the world because of it, greatly improving their chances of contracting the virus.
Does that mean we should take the virus lightly? Absolutely not. What it means is there is no point in freaking out every time news breaks of an athlete testing positive.
Former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who now resides in Houston, came out on social media Monday to announce he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine prior to heading to the bubble in Orlando.
And what was the instant reaction was by a lot of people on social media? Fear. Multiple responses were to the tune of the NBA should just cancel the season.
I think we all need to relax a little bit, take a step back and just think this through. Positive tests are going to continue to happen because the virus is going to continue to spread. It’s new, meaning there is no vaccine or any built up immunities in the general population. We are honestly lucky that while the positive cases have risen, the death rate has not. That means this virus is beatable, and if we take the right precautions, it will stay that way. That does not mean we should take this as a nonthreat, though, because it very much is.
With that said, every professional athlete in every sport is given the option of whether to play. If these athletes are still willing to play knowing the risks, then you let them play. If an athlete chooses to sit out over concerns, you let them sit out. Either way, you support them and whatever choice they make.
Yes, these professional leagues are obviously trying to make money, but they are not going to risk the lives of their athletes and employees — human lives — just for the almighty dollar. These leagues have unbelievable resources available to them, so I have to believe they have done as much research as possible, talked to a lot of educated individuals on the matter and went through all the angles before deciding to go forth with a season/postseason.
And let's face it: If there is a model for peak physical health to combat the effects of the virus, it's our athletes. Adding to that, with all these leagues having incredible resources, they will be made available to their athletes when they are needed.
Though, I do think leagues should severely limit or even eliminate fan attendance to their events, at least until a vaccine is created. The athletes will have every advantage in recovering quickly and without harm, but many fans who do not possess those same resources will have a much more difficult time in recovery. There is no sense to risk overwhelming our health facilities just to attend a basketball game that could be watched on TV at home.
We have to start recognizing that living with this virus — and the positive cases included — is going to be the new normal. There is no sense getting worked up and riddled with fear every time an athlete or celebrity contracts the virus and makes headlines. That is an added stress that no one in this country needs right now.
Instead, we need to find a middle ground. Take every precaution you feel necessary to keep your family and yourself safe. That is what is most important. Wear your masks indoors or in crowds, social distance, and wash or sanitize your hands often.
If everyone does their part, coping with this new normal will go as smoothly as possible and we can get back some semblance or our precious life.
Lucas Davis is a sports reporter for The Joplin Globe. His email address is ldavis@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.