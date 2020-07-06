And just like that, Patrick Mahomes now has the richest contract in NFL — no, scratch that — sports history.
On Monday, social media was buzzing after news broke the Kansas City Chiefs locked up their young star quarterback to a 10-year contract extension worth up to $503 million, piggy backing off the two years left on his rookie contract to keep him with the Chiefs through 2031.
While many outside of Chiefs Kingdom might think this extension was too long of a contract or too much of a financial commitment, I’m 100% in line with the thinking of Kansas City’s front office. If there is one quarterback in the NFL that you roll the dice on with this type of deal, it's Mahomes. Are there risks? Absolutely. However, I feel the juice is certainly worth the squeeze.
Since taking over as the starter for the Chiefs in his second season, Mahomes has been nothing but electric. In his 2018 campaign, Mahomes completed 66% of his passes and threw for 50 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 5,097 yards with a 113 passer rating to earn the MVP award along with being named the Offensive Player of the Year. He was also a defensive penalty away from making a trip to the Super Bowl in his first season as a starter. This past year, Mahomes completed 65.9% of his passes for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 105.3 passer rating, ultimately leading his team to a Super Bowl win while being named the Super Bowl MVP.
Oh, and Mahomes has yet to turn 25 years old and is just now entering his prime. If there were ever a quarterback that you wanted to lock down for the long haul, Mahomes is it. Not only do his numbers on the field show he is arguably the best quarterback in the league, he is also an exemplary person off the field as well.
As for the risks, Mahomes did miss two games because of an injury in 2019, and over a 10-year period, that will always be a risk. Any NFL quarterback is one hit away from his career potentially being shortened or his skill set being diminished as a result. If you are the Chiefs, though, you have to take that risk because of everything he brings to the table as what many consider to be the new face of the NFL.
Another problem that arises with this sort of financial commitment is how much money is being devoted to one position. This extension is going to limit what the Chiefs can do in free agency in terms of filling out the roster for the foreseeable future, but if you are willing to commit to a young quarterback to this extent, then your shot callers must fully believe he will succeed no matter the guys who are put around him, and it is obvious that Kansas City feels this way. There is also a real chance that the NFL salary cap keeps rising, though the pandemic may put a stop to that, so his annual salary may not look that bad down the road if inflation continues.
To me, this was a no-brainer. If I am the Chiefs, I give Mahomes whatever he wants. He could easily have won back-to-back Super Bowls his first two seasons as a starter and has already been an MVP. If the Chiefs win another Super Bowl in the next five years and then fall off completely the following five years of the deal, it is still worth it because you do whatever it takes to win rings, and the revenue he is going to generate will be through the roof. Simply put, Mahomes gives you the best chance possible to constantly contend for another title at what many consider the most important position in the NFL.
The only true downside for Chiefs fans is don’t be surprised to see ticket, parking and concession pricing going up very soon.
Lucas Davis is a sports reporter for The Joplin Globe. His email address is ldavis@joplinglobe.com.
