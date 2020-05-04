Everyone needs to find their own form of personal therapy while we still practice social distancing, and I rediscovered mine over the weekend.
For the first time since my son, Solomon, was born last May, I was able to get out on the golf course. To be honest, I forgot how much I needed that game in my life.
With the temperatures in the low 80s and a slight breeze in the air, the weather couldn’t have been better, giving me a chance to make it out to one of the local public courses for a much-needed lift in spirit, as well as a mental and physical challenge.
I don’t take the time to appreciate things like I should, but I must say, there is something about arriving at a golf course this time of year that just brings me happiness. With all the recent rain, nearly every course you visit is in the best condition it is going to be all year because the summer sun hasn’t had the chance to beat down and dry out everything. The flowers are in bloom, and the grass is green and thick, with the tee boxes just calling your name.
For me, that slow walk with your clubs on your back from the car to the clubhouse is like an entrance to my favorite art gallery. You get to glance around and take in the first glimpse of the beauty each course has to offer.
Because it was my first time out in a year, I made sure to get a large bucket of balls and take some practice swings at the driving range. I am glad I did because my swing felt foreign. After taking in a fight between what appeared to be two big carpenter bees and a red wasp near my bag, it took me about a half hour, awkward stretching included, to feel comfortable enough that I wouldn’t embarrass myself on the first tee with the course marshall in attendance. Luckily for me, she was more interested in her phone than watching me sail the first drive off to the right and into the trees.
Surprisingly, even with social-distancing protocols in effect, the round went by smoothly with no real wait time for any shot. Usually, a Saturday in the spring with that type of weather would have almost guaranteed a logjam on the course, particularly when you start your round in the early afternoon.
I would like to add that I rather enjoyed the social-distancing measures taken by the course because on top of it keeping people safe, it seemed to speed up the pace of play. For starters, everyone had to use their own cart, which was cleaned and sanitized prior to use, allowing everyone to get to their ball quicker. You are also no longer allowed to remove the pin when putting the ball in order to prevent multiple people from grabbing it and transferring germs throughout the day. To help, each hole had a roughly 3-inch section of PVC pipe in the cup around the flag stick, so when the putt dropped, which didn’t happen often for me, the ball rested on top of the PVC pipe to make it easier to retrieve.
It took roughly three and half hours to play a full around, and I probably could have gotten through it quicker had I not felt like a newborn deer — staggering to keep my footing — by the 16th hole because apparently being 34 years old is the new 74. I considered taking a quick power nap under the tree at the 17th tee box, but I figured that would be poor golf etiquette.
I trudged through the adversity and finished up the round, walking away with a mediocre scorecard, a tender hamstring and a sore muscle near my shoulder blade, but more importantly, I rediscovered how relaxing and therapeutic a round of golf can be, especially during a pandemic when your body is begging you to get outside and be active.
I can promise you this, while we wait to figure out when we are going to get sports back, I am going to wear the local courses out because marking a snowman on a par 5 after three putting with the sun shining and a spring breeze in your face is still a better day than being cooped up inside.
Lucas Davis is a sports reporter at The Joplin Globe. His email address is ldavis@joplinglobe.com.
