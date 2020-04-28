Even though it was met with skepticism from a lot of people around the league, the NFL draft took place as scheduled over the weekend.
With social distancing and stay-at-home orders still in effect all over the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people associated with the NFL — including general managers, some owners and a few talking heads — thought it was best to postpone the draft. Like only the NFL could, the league trudged through the negativity, as it has on so many issues in the past, and went through with its plan to hold a virtual draft.
The biggest worry going into the draft for a lot of people on the outside, with it being completely virtual, was how many times a technological glitch could affect the process. With each team having one or two representatives calling in or emailing the picks from their own designated spot before commissioner Roger Goodell announced each pick from his basement, there were plenty of opportunities for something to go drastically wrong. Surprisingly, there weren’t any noticeable failures with the technology. If you wanted to nitpick, there were a few times when host Trey Wingo and the analysts, all in different locations, stepped on each other’s toes coming in and out of transitions, but that was mostly because of the on-air delay.
The only real complaint I had about the draft were the chosen talking points after each selection. Call me crazy, but I am sure all of the draft picks would have been fine without the country knowing about their dad and brother passing away within a week of each other or that their mother was a drug addict when the player was a child. It seemed like almost every pick, at least in the first round, you had to hear about that kid's greatest tragedy in life on what should have been one of his happiest days. Other than that, I thought the draft was enjoyable and much needed.
With the draft in the rearview mirror, the biggest takeaway for me is how much a success it turned out to be. In fact, the viewership numbers speak for themself. Up 35% from last year, an average of 8.4 million people watched all four rounds of the draft this year, with every round of the draft setting a new viewership high.
Taking into account the Michael Jordan documentary, “The Last Dance,” on ESPN breaking all sorts of viewership records, the television success of the draft tells me one thing: The country is ready for sports again. I think good news is on the horizon too. With the country planning to slowly open itself back up at the start of May in some places, I think it is only a matter of time before we get professional sports leagues starting back up. The country is starving for sports, and the NFL just proved it.
The leagues are going to take extra precautions when they start back up, probably playing in empty stadiums and arenas at the start. I believe the owners and general managers realize the time to get the country up and running, with professional sports leagues playing a major role, is rapidly approaching. One thing is certain: The draft gave me an injection of happiness and has me ready for what's next.
Lucas Davis is a reporter at the Globe. His email address is ldavis@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.