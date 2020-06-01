When the country started opening back up at the start of May, I thought Major League Baseball had a real opportunity to gain back some of the popularity it has lost over the past several decades.
Sitting in third place behind professional football and basketball in terms of popularity in the United States, I felt baseball had a chance to welcome new fans by being the first major sport to come back from the pandemic response. Instead, the league, its owners and players thought it would be best to get in a public squabble, delaying — maybe even jeopardizing — the start of the season.
Of course, the MLB owners started things off with an insulting lowball offer, asking players to take a pay cut from a prorated salary over the course of 80 or so games. To me, this was just the owners kicking the hornet's nest to agitate the MLB Players Association. If you read the proposal, you knew the players were never going to accept it or even consider it, almost seeming like a way to purposefully delay any sort of meeting in the middle ground.
Following the league’s initial offer, you had superstars take to social media, sounding as tone deaf as ever, speaking on how they would be putting their lives at risk by playing, which is why they aren't taking a pay cut. That sounds great, and to an extent, I agree, but you are essentially saying your life isn’t worth $2 million a year but you're OK with putting your life at risk for $3 million a year. Also, any location or plan baseball has in place to start back up is going to severely limit any type of COVID-19 exposure for these athletes, which is a better situation than almost everyone else who was deemed essential and went to work everyday during the outbreak, making the risking-their-lives stance a little cringe-worthy in my opinion.
Now, you have the MLBPA saying players are willing to get back to work for a 114-game season with full prorated contracts, with baseball rumored to have a fallback plan for a season consisting of 50 or so games played with full prorated contracts if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.
With this many proposals going back and forth between MLB and the MLBPA, I think it is clear that a deal is going to get done in time for a season. How many games? Who knows, but any baseball is better than no baseball.
The problem is baseball continues to waste time, giving the edge to other professional sports that are already releasing tentative plans to start back up. The NBA has a vote coming up to restart the season in July. The NFL has released plans to start its season on time with a full schedule. In a perfect world, MLB would have already had a plan in place and we would be seeing players report for spring training at whichever site(s) the league decided.
Unfortunately, the already bad blood between the players and owners is boiling over into these negotiations, and it's hurting the league’s chances to make an impact on garnering new fans for the simple fact there is little else to watch in terms of professional sports. I already believe there is undoubtedly going to be a work stoppage in the future, but this isn’t the time for that. The country is stressed out enough already, and if baseball ends up without a season, it will cripple the sport beyond repair for years to come.
It is time for both sides to put the pettiness aside and get a plan in place to start the season as soon as possible. The longer this drags out, the worse the sport looks on both sides. I think an 80-game prorated season is going to be the agreement, so for the fans’ sake, get it done.
Lucas Davis is a sports reporter with The Joplin Globe. His email is ldavis@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.