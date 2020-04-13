As spring unfolds and summer months draw nearer, with the madness of isolation setting in and growing stronger by the day, I sit at my computer (I wish it was a typewriter) suddenly understanding what it must have been like to be Jack Torrance in “The Shining."
I am going to let you in on a shocking revelation: I really miss sports. I am guessing you do as well, if you are reading this.
The hammer finally dropped last week, as it was announced Missouri students would not be returning to the classroom this year, eliminating any chance of a spring sports season. So now what?
For me, that means guessing when we will get our first taste of professional sports back in the country. There are reports that some leagues could return as early as May or June, with other reports saying there will be zero professional sports until the fall or winter seasons.
I am going to go on a limb and say the projection of professional sports returning in May or June is more accurate. With that being said, I think the landscape is going to look vastly different.
If I had to guess, Major League Baseball will find a way to get its season started early in the summer, with the NFL sticking to its schedule and starting on time. Who knows what the NBA plans to do? The league tends to worry a lot more about public perception, whereas MLB isn’t popular enough anymore to care about what is being said about the league on social media, and the NFL just wants its money and will play as scheduled if the league can get away with it.
Focusing on baseball, reports have been coming out recently stating that MLB is looking at several different scenarios in order to get things jump-started, with some reports indicating all of the games will be played in one location in isolation or separating the league into two locations and playing in isolation. The most important aspect of these reports is that the league has not come out to deny them, which makes it all the more likely the reports are accurate.
Many of the “no sports until the fall or winter” projections have come from representatives living in densely populated areas of the country, such as California and New York. I think those reports are accurate because there may not be any professional sports played in those areas until the COVID-19 outbreak is under control. However, I think teams from high-risk areas will still be playing, just not in their home stadiums. Honestly, I don't think any team will be playing in its home stadium.
The virus outbreak has shut down many leagues around the country and their revenue streams as well, leaving hundreds of venues empty. This gives MLB and the other professional leagues a chance to help out the rest of the country by playing contests in stadiums and arenas in lower-risk areas. This outbreak is creating a once-in-a-lifetime situation, so why not make the most of it by playing professional sporting contests in venues that would never dream of hosting such events?
My thinking is baseball can do something similar to what it has done with the Little League World Series the past couple of years, playing games in smaller stadiums without a crowd at first, then allowing fans to come back slowly as the threat of spreading the virus further dissipates.
Remember barnstorming games back in the early days of baseball (no you don't, but you may have read about it), when teams or individual ball players would travel from city to city to play exhibition games for some supplemental income in the offseason? Is it impractical with all of the health risks of travel? Maybe, but it would be neat to see another form of that happen if it meant we got some baseball this summer. You would also be giving a lot of baseball fans all over the country a chance to come to a game they may not have otherwise had the chance experience. Baseball would still get its TV money and merchandise sales, but the league could donate the gate and concessions to the community or stadium in which they play.
My point is, I just don’t see a scenario where these professional leagues currently scheduled to be in season can cancel their seasons altogether for this year or push them back to the fall or winter. They would be losing too much revenue as the country starts opening itself back up in the coming months. I think the NFL is going ahead as planned with the fall start.
Hopefully, I am right. Because every day that passes, the phrase "Here’s Johnny!" gets louder and louder in my head.
Lucas Davis is a sports reporter for the Globe. His email address is ldavis@joplinglobe.com.
