WHEATLAND, Mo. — Lucas Oil Speedway has announced plans to start its season with an Open Test and Tune scheduled for May 9 and the first weekly championship series program set for May 16.
In the revised 2020 schedule, the 28th annual Show-Me 100, set for May 21-23, will instead be a one-day program on July 18 and pay $20,000 to the winner. That will make for a doubleheader weekend for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with the $12,000-to-win CMH Diamond Nationals the following night.
Lucas Oil Speedway general manager Danny Lorton said it was necessary to postpone the Show-Me 100 to July due to social distancing restrictions that limit crowd density during May.
"While we are disappointed not to be able to have the three-day version of the Show-Me, hopefully by July some of the distancing restrictions will have eased and more fans will be able to attend and enjoy the event," Lorton said in a release.
The national-touring Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, which has been halted due to COVID-19 since early March, will visit in May but in a unique setting with a pair of $7,000-to-win events on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12-13. Those will be held without spectators, but fans will get a chance to tune in live via LucasOilRacing.tv and for free on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Facebook page.
Along with helping relaunch the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Lorton said the events also will be a bridge to the speedway's transition to when general spectators are able to return to the speedway on May 16.
Lorton said business will be different at the speedway for everyone in light of the COVID-19 virus.
"We've worked closely with state and Hickory County officials and are confident about our plan to get back to racing with some strict health guidelines that we will follow," Lorton said. "Our priority is the safety of our fans, drivers and staff and with everyone's cooperation, we'll be able to achieve that."
To insure social distancing in the pit area, the May 16, 23 and 30 weekly programs will be limited to 30 pre-registrations in each division. Pre-registration must be done on Lucas Oil Speedway's MyRacePass site.
"We will offer our top 15 drivers from our 2019 championship points standings the first opportunities to pre-register for the May 16th event," Lorton said. "These top 15 from each class will have until noon May 12 to preregister via MyRacePass. After noon on May 12th, it will be open registration for each class until we fill the 30 spots for each class."
Teams will be required to leave one pit stall empty between the haulers throughout May. The May 9 practice day will run from 2-6 p.m. with the pit office opening at 10 a.m. to alleviate congestion as drivers arrive.
Social distancing of 6 feet will be required for spectators through May, though families may sit together in the grandstand. Masks are not mandatory but are recommended and the speedway will offer disposable masks at the gate while supplies last. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the facility and restrooms will be sanitized frequently throughout the racing program.
There will be a limited menu at the concession stands for the first few weeks.
"We realize that this is a big departure from what everyone is used to, but we are in unique times," Lorton said. "We would ask that everyone cooperate and follow the guidelines so we can all enjoy the sport that we love. We know that everyone is eager to get back to racing and we thank the drivers and fans for their patience."
