"(Wednesday) night I met the team for the first time, and we did it over a video chat," Luke Floyd said. "That was really awkward."
Floyd, who has been a head coach for 18 years, has been hired as girls basketball coach at Joplin High School, selected from five finalists.
"We're excited to have Coach Floyd and his family join us down here in Joplin," Joplin athletics director Matt Hiatt said. "When we had the opening, we formed a search committee and did an exhaustive search, looked to a lot of people and talked to a lot of people and gauged interest. Through that process, Coach Floyd separated himself from all the other candidates. When he said yes and accepted the job, I was thrilled."
Most recently Floyd was the head coach of the Rolla girls from 2014-19, compiling a 51-78 record. His 2018-19 team went 24-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4 state tournament.
Floyd did not coach or teach this school year.
"I took a year off from everything," he said. "It was a personal decision. Just thought that was best for my family, to be a dad for a while once I had girls in the program. I didn't realize how much I would miss it or how much they would miss being a coaching family. We sat down and talked and decided maybe it was time to get back in it."
Floyd, who was the boys coach at his alma mater Hale High School for eight years and the girls coach at Spurgeon for five years before going to Rolla, inherits a Joplin program that was 4-22 last season and hasn't won more than nine games in the last 12 years.
But rebuilding programs is nothing new for Floyd, who graduated from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.
"Ironically, it seems everywhere we go it's been a rebuild," Floyd said. "At Hale before I took over, I think they'd won two games the year before. Sturgeon girls didn't have great success, and we had a really good run there and had some great girls. I think we won 111 games in five years and made a quarterfinal. Then at Rolla we went winless my first year and my last year, Year 5, we went to the quarterfinals and just lost out on the final four. It seems to be the way things go."
What's the key to rebuilding?
"The players," answered Floyd, who has three daughters — all basketball players — who will be a junior, freshman and seventh grader. "You have to get players out and get them to believe in you and your system. We try to empower our kids that it's their program. It's not my program or anyone else's. Get them to buy into things that it takes to be successful — working in the offseason and working in the classroom. We try to work in the community and be seen. Just try to find a way to make basketball fun, exciting and want them to be there every day."
As for Floyd's system, "We like to press, get up and play pressure man-to-man and push the ball up and down the floor," he said.
"After taking a year off, I was looking to get back into coaching. Joplin being in the Ozark Conference when I was at Rolla, I knew of them. We'd been through the community a little bit and really liked it. We thought it was a good school for our girls to get into. I was very intrigued by it.
"Joplin was first class all the way. They treated me and my family exceptionally well. They involved them in the whole interview process. I really appreciate that as did they. They've been very open and up front all the way through. I think their vision of what the program can be and my vision really line up well. I'm excited about getting down there and getting started."
"Through the process we did a lot of reference checks like we always do," Hiatt said. "It all kept coming back to two things with Coach Floyd no matter who you talked to. No. 1, he's a great basketball coach and is going to run a highly organized program based on fundamentals and playing hard and hold our girls to high expectations. The other thing was how how much girls loved to play for him. He becomes more than a coach for their four years but a mentor for life."
