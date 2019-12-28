Carthage wrestler Luke Gall and Nevada basketball player Calli Beshore have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 21.
LUKE GALL
A freshman, Luke Gall went 7-0 at the Harrisonville Christmas Tournament to claim the individual title at the 170-pound weight class.
Gall picked up five falls and a pair of decisions, including a 5-2 triumph over Grain Valley’s Drake Tipton in the finals.
“Honestly, he’s been a big boost for us this season,” Carthage head coach Kenny Brown said of Gall. “(The 170-pound weight class) was one of the holes we had coming into this year, and he’s stepping in very nicely with some fireworks. I saw him wrestle before he got to the high school level — he was a youth champion and a kid who obviously had a lot of talent — and we knew he had a chance to be a real special wrestler for us right away.”
Gall, now 16-0 on the season, accounted for 91 of Carthage’s 943 team points in the event as the Tigers claimed the team championship.
CALLI BESHORE
The senior guard eclipsed 1,000 career points with a 21-point showing in Nevada’s 49-19 win over Harrisonville on Dec. 19.
Beshore, who also scored 16 points a day earlier in a 62-39 triumph over Pleasant Hill, needed just eight points to reach the milestone heading into the Tigers’ clash with Harrisonville.
“She’s basically a coach on the floor for us, and we couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishment,” Nevada head coach Brent Bartlett said. “She’s everything a coach can want from a player — she’s athletic, a skilled player and a great leader and person. There’s probably few people who can outwork her, too. So there’s no doubt in my mind that she’s very deserving of this accolade.”
Beshore and her Nevada team are 6-1 heading into the new year.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Jan. 5 will be based on performances from Dec. 23-28.
