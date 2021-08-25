The days of a Patrick Carlton-led Carthage offense are over.
That doesn’t necessarily mean other teams in the Central Ozark Conference should sigh in relief.
A hungry Carthage squad enters the 2021 campaign with the same lofty aspirations of recent years in mind after seeing a six-year district title streak get snapped in a 42-21 District 6 championship setback to Class 5 newcomer Webb City last season.
The 2020 season also saw the Tigers go 8-0 in the regular season, and they were declared COC co-champions with Webb City since the Tigers-Cardinals game was canceled due to COVID-19. That came one year after Carthage won its first state championship in football in 2019.
Although the Tigers graduated a loaded senior class that featured five players who are currently playing at the college level, 17th-year head coach Jon Guidie believes there’s a lot to like about the group his team returns.
“I’m very excited to coach this year’s team,” Guidie said. “There are a ton of high-character players in this group. We will have strong leadership from our senior class, which always seems to surface as the year goes on.”
Among the team’s top returners is all-COC first team running back and linebacker Luke Gall, an early conference player of the year candidate who rushed for 1,051 yards and 15 touchdowns while recording a team-high 76 tackles on defense last season. Gall, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior, was also an all-state second team pick on defense.
“Whenever you start to worry a little bit, then you start to think of Luke,” Guidie said. “He overcompensates for a lot of different things. He started every game for us last year, and he’s bigger, faster, stronger now. He’s certainly a kid that we’ll be using a lot.”
Of course, several key losses to graduation include Carlton, who totaled over 2,200 yards of total offense and 33 touchdowns last season at quarterback, as well as college signees Aiden Logan (OL, Butler County Community College), Ian Ketchum (OL, Wartburg), D.J. Witt (DB, Wartburg) and Silas Templeman (WR, MidAmerica Nazarene).
Working in Carthage’s favor is the return of 11 starters and four other players with significant varsity experience. The bulk of the team’s experience returns on defense.
“We have a really experienced group coming back on that side,” Guidie said of his defense. “Just looking at some of the kids coming back, we’ve played in games last year where 10 of the 11 guys are returning. So there’s a lot of experience there on all three levels, and those guys have been fantastic since the summer.
“We are really excited about this group. … All three linebackers return (Gall and seniors Sylas Browning and Zach Lansford), along with Micah Lindsey, who had eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss last year as a sophomore.”
The Tigers’ defensive unit limited opponents to 19 points per game a season ago.
As for the team’s starting quarterback, senior Caden Kabance, a 6-foot, 180-pound two-way starter for the Tigers in the two previous seasons, is expected to replace Carlton on an offensive unit that scored nearly 40 points per game last year.
“He is an athletic kid and a three-sport kid,” Guidie said. “People don’t know this, but he was our backup quarterback last year. We just never had to use him. … So it’s nothing new to him, other than varsity experience at that spot. But he’s very athletic and very smart. He runs our offense very efficiently and he has all of the tools.”
Other key returners for Carthage include all-conference performer Garrett Lilienkamp (OL), Gavin VanGilder (OL), Cale Patrick (WR), Max Williams (DE), Davion King (DB), Tyler Willis (TE-DE) and Anthony Strickland (OL).
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — at Ozark
Sept. 3 — Carl Junction
Sept. 10 — at Neosho
Sept. 17 — Webb City
Sept. 24 — at Branson
Oct. 1 — Willard
Oct. 8 — at Joplin
Oct. 15 — Republic
Oct. 22 — at Nixa
2020 RESULTS
Carthage 35, Ozark 14
Carthage 21, Carl Junction 20
Carthage 42, Neosho 7
Carthage 33, Branson 10
Carthage 42, Willard 7
Carthage 41, Joplin 20
Carthage 63, Republic 29
Carthage 35, Nixa 12
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Carthage 55, Branson 35
Webb City 42, Carthage 21
