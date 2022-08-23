Following a 7-4 season in 2021, third-year head coach Robert J. MacArthur has nothing but confidence for his Quapaw Wildcats heading into their 2022 campaign.
“With so many returning starters, we feel pretty confident that we are the favorites to win the district title this season,” MacArthur said.
The Wildcats bring back 13 starters from last year’s offense (five who played both offense and defense), and eight returning starters from the defensive side.
Quarterback Jack Deringer headlines MacArthur’s returners that he expects to lead the way. The senior general “is being looked at by some strong FCS schools.”
A challenge coach MacArthur sees is replacing a couple of holes in the offensive line. But he’s confident in a veteran presence to lead some young kids stepping up into the role of a starter.
As a three-year starter at the line of scrimmage, Alex Lovell will be looked upon to “anchor a young group and lead them.”
Defensive end Stetson MacArthur and inside linebacker Caiden Porter are expected to take charge on the defensive side of the ball by applying pressure to the opponent’s quarterback.
Coach MacArthur believes depth will be something that could help carry Quapaw to that potential district championship.
“We are extremely deep at the skill position groups on both sides of the ball and feel this will allow us to stay fresh throughout the games and season,” MacArthur said.
COMMERCE TIGERS
The Tigers finished 8-3 last season and 6-1 in district play.
Logan Cawyer was in his first season guiding the ship.
In order to repeat the success his unit had in 2021, coach Cawyer believes there must be some adjustments made for the 2022 campaign.
“Just seeing our kids fit into different spots,” Cawyer said. “We have some new kids playing new positions so that will be key for us to figure out.”
He is emphasizing to the team to play together and play hard for four quarters.
Commerce will return all five starting offensive linemen from last season. Four will be juniors and one will be playing in his senior season.
Upperclassmen will be leaned upon to provide guidance for the team throughout the year.
“We always look for leadership from our seniors,” Cawyer said. “This year will be a little bit different. We only have five seniors but we have a pretty big junior class, so we will be looking at upperclassmen to step up and fill that role for us.”
Senior Corben Cunliffe will be a returning starter at the running back and cornerback positions along with lineman Brandon Cochran and wide receiver/defensive back Corey Larsen. Juniors are linemen Daniel Nino, Colin O’Brien and Logan Lucky, plus Cale Epperson (tight end/defensive lineman) and Jonas Reeves (tight end/linebacker).
FAIRLAND OWLS
Fairland jumped out to a 5-2 start last year before dropping the final three games of the regular season to finish 5-5.
The Owls broke some bad habits and matured along the way, though. The group matured enough to catch the attention of head coach Jimmy Hudson.
“Bad habits are hard to break,” Hudson said. “We had to change our mentality and expect to compete every time we step on the field.”
“Watching the maturation process take place over a 10-game schedule — these guys worked hard all summer and got to reap some rewards. We got to peak over the mountain top and see how winning programs perform. We are on the right track, just have to keep our eyes up and our feet moving.”
Hudson will see 16 returning starters from that .500 ball club and 15 of which are upperclassmen. Four offensive linemen will be returning as seniors in 2022.
Fairland will look to utilize its depth to compete with top opponents on the schedule.
“Depth at the Class A level is key,” Hudson said. “We will suit up around 45 kids, allowing us to get better looks in practice and hopefully keep more bodies in the rotation.”
Coach added: “We want to play deep into November.”
AFTON EAGLES
Despite a tough 1-9 finish to the season, head coach Corey Henry saw fight in his bunch.
The Eagles’ lone win came in Week 3 of the 2021 campaign, but that wasn’t the only week Henry saw his team battle.
“Seeing our youth keep developing and growing, seeing they played hard and kept fighting regardless of the situation,” Henry said.
That growth and development will have a chance to show on gridiron this season as 10 starters are returning with five of them being juniors, two seniors and three sophomores.
Junior quarterback Tatum Ford will be returning with a couple veteran linemen returning to protect him along with four pass catchers and even his running mate in the backfield in Landon Johnson.
“We will focus heavily on our junior class to step into big leadership roles,” Henry said. “They have shown the work ethic to lead this team in the direction we need.”
WYANDOTTE BEARS
Having inexperience in anything can make being successful difficult. The Wyandotte Bears found that out last year with their young football team.
But the biggest thing they learned was just what it will take to be a successful team as they gained the needed experience throughout the 2021 season.
“The biggest challenge from last season was the inexperience,” head coach Dylan Terry said. “The biggest lesson that we learned from last season was what it takes to be consistently successful.
“The best part of last season was the experience our underclassmen received. We were a younger team that improved and gained some valuable experience.”
A lot of that experience comes at the skill positions with five juniors returning and just one senior in Malachi Epperson. Junior Brady Lofland returns to take snaps at the quarterback position. These two are among a handful of players coach Terry will be looking at to lead the way.
“We are expecting Brady Lofland, Malachi Epperson, Evan Brown, Angel Salazar, Isaiah Wallin and Luke Davis to provide a lot of leadership for our team,” Terry said. “These young men have made a real commitment to improving this offseason and getting themselves ready for this upcoming season.”
A point of emphasis for Terry and his Bears is the line of scrimmage. Saying that offensive line and defensive line “are important positions for us to improve in.”
And after graduating most of the experience on the line, Wyandotte will start five new players on the OL and three on the DL.
