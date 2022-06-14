In softball, they say success starts with pitching in the circle.
The state champion Diamond Wildcats were the beneficiaries of that with one of the top pitchers in the area.
Madi Bentley has been named the Globe’s spring softball player of the year after helping Diamond (29-3) capture its first state title in school history last month.
Bentley capped a record-setting career by earning a complete-game victory in the Wildcats' 6-4 victory over Skyline in the Class 2 state championship game at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
All four runs were earned, but Bentley struck out eight batters and walked just two.
“She did an excellent job for us,” Diamond coach Kelsey Parrish said. “From the moment she stepped on the field as a freshman, I knew she’d be a big piece for us. She just never ceased to amaze all of us.”
The power righty put up video game numbers as a senior for the Wildcats. Bentley compiled a 19-2 record with a 1.75 ERA in 21 starts this season.
She registered 235 strikeouts and walked just 31 through 131 2/3 innings of work while holding opposing hitters to a .178 batting average.
Not just a pitcher, Bentley impacted the game for the Wildcats with her big bat. She hit .480 as 31 of her 48 hits went for extra bases en route to driving in 48 runs.
In total, Bentley had 17 doubles, 11 home runs and three triples.
Her name's etched in Diamond softball history books, setting school records with 23 home runs and a whopping 657 total strikeouts for her career.
As Parrish put it, “She’s just an all-around player.”
After the season, Bentley earned first team all-state recognition for her performance as a pitcher. The next stop in Bentley’s career is Division II Southwest Baptist in Bolivar.
“I’m excited to watch her go on,” Parrish said. “I think they are definitely getting a player that can help them out offensively, defensively and in the circle.”
Parrish said Bentley’s presence in the circle was always felt by those on the team.
“I’m super proud of her,” Parrish said. “She’s a great leader. She does an excellent job. I think she just sets the tone when she goes out in the circle. The girls have been behind her vision and always ready to go.”
