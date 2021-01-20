Missouri Southern post player Madi Stokes posted some numbers last Saturday at Emporia State that haven't been seen in more than 25 years.
Stokes, 6-foot-3 sophomore from Cassville, scored 21 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in the Lions' 73-62 loss to the Lady Hornets. Stokes became the fourth player in school history to have 20 rebounds in a game, and It was the first 20-20 performance for the Lions since Marie Scott had 24 points and 22 boards in an 81-71 victory over Missouri Valley on Nov. 24, 1995.
The school record for rebounds is 32 by Pam Brisby, who also had 20 points in a 76-59 loss at Missouri Western on Feb. 6, 1981.
Stokes' 22 rebounds are the most by a Lion since MSSU joined NCAA Division II in 1989. The former high was 21 boards (and 10 points) by Honey Scott in a 70-60 victory over Missouri-St. Louis on Feb. 2, 1994.
Stokes had a big second half with 17 points and 14 rebounds. She grabbed 11 boards in the third quarter when the Lions outscored the Hornets 16-10, and she had 10 points in the final eight minutes of the game.
"The first half I called for the ball but barely backed (the defender) up," Stokes said. "The second half I really pushed into her."
"She did a great job of chasing rebounds," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "One of the things she's really improved on is she's chasing the boards a little bit better, especially on the offensive end. At 6-3, she can take it right back up and score. And she's learned how to tip the basketball to herself where she can go get it. That's an instinctive thing that she's able to do."
Back home for the first time in a month, Stokes and the Lions hope they can build off their second-half showing tonight against Fort Hays State at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
"I think a lot of us are going to build off of it," Stokes said. "We all know how we can play. We know we're a good team. In the first half we just came out and didn't play like we know how to play.. Each and every one of us is a great basketball player and know what we can do out there."
The Lions (4-6) have lost three straight since a four-game winning streak to end 2020. The Lions are eighth in the MIAA standings and have lost to five of the seven teams ahead of them. Those other two eams are coming to town this week — third-place Fort Hays State (7-2) and league-leading Nebraska-Kearney (10-0 entering tonight's game at fourth-place Pittsburg State).
The Tigers have won their last two games, most recently a 74-49 home victory over Northwest Missouri one week ago. The Tigers' game Saturday against Missouri Western was postponed.
Fort Hays State features a 1-2 scoring punch from two seniors — guard Jaden Hobbs (16.2) and forward Whitney Randall (15.7).
"Hobbs, the point guard, is really good for them," Ressel said. "She and Randall are doing a bunch of scoring and shooting a high percentage. They have other kids who are capable of scoring. They have a freshman who is a big kid (6-3 Olivia Hollenbeck) inside who has done a good job and improved throughout the season (8.0 average and 18 blocked shots). Another freshman (5-11 Katie Wagner) has done a good job, too, and is their third-leading scorer (8.7)."
Review last week's road games, "Our defense for the most part was fairly good," Ressel said. "Against Emporia we didn't get out to the 3-point line, especially the first half. Against Washburn our defense was really good, and three out of the four quarters against Emporia I thought our defense was pretty good. Offensively we got some good looks; we just have to knock down some open shots and be consistent knocking them down."
This week against two of the league's top teams, the Lions are looking for a good performance in four quarters.
"if you play three quarters good, more than likely you're going to lose the basketball game," Ressel said. "You have to put 40 minutes together every night, I don't care if you're playing the best team in the league or one of the teams that is last in the standings."
MSSU vs. FHSU
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (4-6)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 15.1
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 5.9
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 9.4
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 3.1
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 4.7
FORT HAYS STATE (7-2)
Pts.
F Whitney Randall, 5-9 sr. 15.7
F Olivia Hollenbeck, 6-3 fr. 8.0
G Sydney Golladay, 5-8 fr. 5.9
G Jaden Hobbs, 5-8 sr. 16.2
G Cyndey Bergmann, 5-8 jr. 7.9
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (51-74). Tony Hobson, 13th year at FHSU (267-103), 29-year career (472-141).
Series: FHSU leads 33-18 after last season's 75-59 victory in Hays. The Lions are 14-9 at home against the Tigers, the last victory a 75-64 decision in 2016.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
