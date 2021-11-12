The Neosho girls basketball team took a step forward last season in its first full year under the direction of coach Ryan Madison.
Despite playing in arguably the state’s strongest basketball league in the Central Ozark Conference, Madison guided the Wildcats to a 10-15 campaign last winter. That's good enough for Neosho’s highest win total since 2017-18 when the team went 16-9.
Madison’s mindset as he embarks on his second season at the helm?
“We want to improve upon last year’s record,” Madison said. “We also want more buy-in to what we are trying to do (as a program) and just get better each night. We have a huge junior class and freshmen class and would like to build for not only this season, but for the upcoming seasons as well.”
The Wildcats will have to replace two starters from last season’s team, headlined by Olivia Hixson who is now playing collegiately at Westminster College. The 5-foot-5 guard was tops on the team with 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season, while Michelle Lindsay added 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds.
Hixson’s senior campaign was capped by receiving all-COC recognition in addition to being Co-Player of the Year in Class 5 District 11.
Neosho has already been struck with some early adversity as it will be without Baylie Bowers, who averaged 4.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. She tore her ACL during the softball season.
As Madison noted, the junior class is large with up to eight players — excluding Bowers. The freshmen class consists of 10 different individuals.
The Wildcats feature five returning players and three starters, including junior center Reagan McInturff. She is the top returning player stat leader, having averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting a proficient 72% from the free throw line last year.
“She (Reagan) is pretty skilled around the basket and shoots the ball pretty well from the perimeter,” Madison said. “She just needs to be a little more aggressive on offense. We are looking for her to step up and become a leader on the floor, especially at the offensive end.”
Juniors Raine Harris and Maelynn Garrett round out the returning starters. Harris plays the guard position, while Garrett is listed as a guard-forward.
Other top returning players for Neosho are seniors Taigen Mitchell (guard) and Emily Phillips (guard), as well as juniors Karlee Ellick (forward-center), Jayden Adams (guard) and Meredith Baldwin (forward).
Madison said Garrett and Mitchell have stepped into leadership roles, serving as the team’s captains.
As far as emerging talent, sophomore Courtney Thomason and freshmen Beclynn Garrett, Carleigh Kinnaird, Ashtyn Lanning, Maddy Olson and Avyn Blair are players to keep an eye on this winter for the Wildcats.
“Beclynn is the newcomer that sticks out so far,” Madison said. “She is pretty skilled for a freshman and plays extremely hard. She has a chance to be a very good player for us this year and beyond.”
Madison envisions this Wildcats’ team possessing many strengths, but as you would expect, also comes with a few question marks.
“We need to stay healthy,” the coach said. “Our depth, especially early in the season, is a question mark. But we have some good size and some good young talent that should help us down the road. I’m excited to have these kids in our program for a second season.”
Neosho hosts Lamar at 7:30 p.m. next Friday to open the season. The Wildcats will also host the 67th annual Neosho Holiday Classic from Dec. 28-30.
