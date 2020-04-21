Madison Saenz, a native of Texas, has signed a letter of intent to join Missouri Southern's women's golf program, Lions coach Mike Wheeler announced Tuesday.
Saenz, from El Paso, comes to the Lions from McLennan Community College, where she was a conference athlete of the week as well as an academic all-conference honoree.
Saenz was a four-year letter winner in golf and three-year letter winner in volleyball at Eastwood High School. She helped the golf team win three consecutive district titles while being named all-district twice and all-city once. She finished third in the district tournament in 2018.
She also earned all-district laurels in volleyball, helping the team to three straight district crowns.
"Madison brings a lot of experience at a high level," Wheeler said in a press release. "Coach (Derek) Skaggs and I believe that 2020-21 will be a breakout year for her. She is a competitor and joins Kylie Carnes and Maggie Moore to give us three juniors for our third year of play."
Saenz, the daughter of Pete and Jackie Saenz, will be a biology/pre-medicine major.
