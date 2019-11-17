PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women outscored Central Christian College by double digits in each of the first three quarters on the way to a 96-51 win on Saturday at John Lance Arena.
The Gorillas (2-2) led by 15 after the first period before building a 53-28 lead by halftime. Pittsburg State outscored Central Christian 30-9 in the third period to cruise to victory.
Meghan Maher and Maya Williams, a Carthage product, led the Gorilla women with 20 points each. Maher was 6-of-10 shooting from the perimeter, while finishing with five rebounds. Williams finished with 11 rebounds and had two assists to record a double-double.
Tristan Gegg was 7-of-13 from the field to finish with 19 points and had five rebounds. Julia Johnson, who scored five points, pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds.
Holly Golden led Central Christrian with 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting, to go along with a game-high 16 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Tania Lowe scored 12 points and had a team-high three assists.
The Gorillas were 12-32 from 3-point range, while the Tigers were 0-16 from distance. Pittsburg State won the turnover battle 20-9 and outscored Central Christian 25-6 in points off turnovers.
Pittsburg State hosts Tarleton State at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27.
