The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, founded by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has partnered with USA Football to benefit youth football programs in Southwest Missouri and the Greater Kansas City Region.
Mahomes' foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children, and in honor of Mahomes' jersey number, 15 youth leagues will receive a $2,000 operating grant. Youth leagues can fill out an online grant application through USA Football.
In addition, USA Football and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation will provide three clinics for youth football coaches to improve their skills. Webb City coach John Roderique and retired Rockwood Summit coach Mike Bellers will lead the clinics.
One of the clinics is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, at Webb City High School. The other two clinics are from 6 to 9 p.m. July 27 at Olathe, Kansas, Homefield and from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at Park Hill High School.
Each clinic will include sessions on football development model (better players by design), winning strategy for planning effective practices and USA Football's prep for contact program.
"Smart coaching can make a lasting and positive impact on kids and their sports development," Mahomes said in a release. "I'm happy to partner with USA Football to support healthy football practices for coaches and youth athletes across the KC region."
"Patrick's commitment to kids through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is immense and uncommon," said Scott Hallenbeck, USA Football CEO and executive director. "We value Patrick's friendship and love of the game to deliver best-in-class coach training and grants to help elevate youth football programs throughout Greater Kansas City."
