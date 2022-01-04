The Missouri Southern State University athletic department announced make-up dates and times on Monday for men's basketball games that were postponed last week due to COVID-19 issues within the Lions' program.
MSSU will now play at Missouri Western on Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. The Lions will also be making up their road matchup with Northwest Missouri on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.
Originally, the men were slated to play at Northwest and Western last Saturday and Monday, respectively.
MSSU, which sits at 7-4 overall and 4-1 in the MIAA, hosts rival Pittsburg State at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday.
