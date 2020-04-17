Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many Branson golf courses remain open.
But all of the courses have adjusted hours, green fees and other variables.
• Big Cedar Lodge: Ozarks National, Mountain Top Course, Buffalo Ridge Springs Golf Course and Payne's Valley are open. Green fees are $115 at Buffalo Ridge, $50 at Mountain Top (13 holes) and $195 for Payne's Valley (13 holes). Ozarks National green fees available by calling 800-225-6343 or online at bigcedargolf.com/golf/ozarks-national-course.
•Thousand Hills Golf Resort: Course is open to the public (payment by credit card only) but grill and pro shop are closed. Tee times are at 15-minute intervals, and only one player per cart. Details: 800-487-0769 or 417-334-4553.
• Branson Hills Golf Club: Open only on Friday through Sunday, and final tee time is 1 p.m. Green fee is $79, and golfers must pay online when booking. Clubhouse is closed. Details: 417-337-2963.
• LedgeStone Country Club at StoneBridge Village: Closed to the public until May 1, and that will be reviewed on April 24. Course is open for members. Details: 417-335-8187.
• The Point: Open to member play only. Details: 417-334-4477.
