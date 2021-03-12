Callie Morrison poured in 34 points as Maranatha Baptist rallied in the second half to nip Ozark Christian College 77-73 Friday morning in a women’s consolation bracket game of the NCCAA Division II Tournament in the Ambassadors’ gymnasium.
The Ambassadors (17-13) led 39-35 at halftime, but Maranatha climbed within one point, 53-52, by the end of the third quarter and outscored OCC 25-20 in the final stanza.
Emily Johnson’s 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter gave Maranatha (11-9) a 62-61 lead and ignited a quick 9-0 spurt that put Maranatha ahead for good.
Johnson hit another trey on the next trip, and Morrison converted a three-point play for a 68-61 lead with 4:18 remaining.
The Ambassadors got back within 74-73 on Kamryn Gentry’s 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, and after Maranatha made 1-of-2 free throws, OCC had a chance to tie but Lydia Pipins’ shot on the inside was blocked by Jacklyn Simpson, and Morrison added two charties with two seconds left for the final margin.
Gentry finished with 19 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots for the Ambassadors before fouling out in the waning seconds. She made 8 of 13 field goals, 2 of 3 treys and 1 of 3 free throws.
Maddison Schaper and Pipins contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively, for OCC. The Ambassadors hit 28 of 54 field goals (52%, 12 of 21 treys (57%) but only 5 of 10 free throws (50%).
Morrison sank 12 of 26 shots, including three 3s, and 7 of 9 free throws for her 34 points, followed by Simpson with 16 points and Johnson with 12.
Maranatha shot 38% from the floor but had 20 more shots, made seven more field goals and committed 11 fewer turnovers (19-8).
